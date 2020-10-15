Shay Shariatzadeh: 5 Things To Know About John Cena’s Wife After Secret Wedding

Tim McGovern

John Cena is a married man! The WWE superstar turned actor has wed girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida. We’ve got five things to know about the new bride.

Congrats are in store for John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh, as the WWE star and actor married his girlfriend of one and a half years in a secret wedding in Tampa, FL on Oct. 12. The couple began dating in early 2019, and finally made their red carpet debut on Oct. 26, 2019 at the NYC premiere of his film Playing With Fire. Shay worked in Vancouver, CA in an engineering position, far away from the limelight that was John’s previous romance with longtime GF and later fiance, Nikki Bella, 36. So their romance was much more on the down-low than his highly public relationship with his then-fellow WWE star Nikki, which ended in 2018.

Shay and John were first spotted having a romantic dinner date in her native Vancouver in March 2019, while John was in Canada to film Playing with Fire. His next project took him to San Diego, where she flew in to meet him while enjoying a long-distance relationship. John was such a gentleman, as he was photographed personally taking her back to the airport after the long weekends together and passionately kissing her goodbye. Shay eventually got a tech job working remotely so that the pair were able to be together all the time, and that companionship is now going to last a lifetime. We’ve got five things to know about Shay:

1. Shay lived in Vancouver. When she started seeing John, Shay was a product manager at Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company in Vancouver, Canada. “I interviewed multiple Product Managers to figure out how they got into their role, and I followed their path,” she said in a profile on Avigilon‘s website. “Today, I take pride working in the video surveillance industry because our products help keep people and their assets safe, and that’s my little contribution to our world.”

2. She studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the University of British Columbia, where she received a bachelor’s degree in 2013, according to E! Online. “I have always enjoyed math and physics,” she continued on Avigilon’s site. “My brother studied engineering in school, and I remember one day he came home with a project and it was an autonomous car — and that was it! I decided to study Engineering.”

3. Her mom has been a source of inspiration for her. “The strongest and most hard working woman I know is my mother. The biggest lesson she taught me was to be independent and fight for the things I want in life,” Shay added. “She is the reason I fight to be the best version of myself, to be kind and to never give up—because, despite all the hardship, she always smiled. She is my hero.”

4. Since Oct. 2013, she’s been a Mentor for her alma mater. Part of her duties as a Mentor include developing and maintaining “connections to UBC and contribute to efforts to build a stronger industry and community,” and contributing “to the future of engineering and technology by assisting the next generation of leaders,” according to her LinkedIn.

5. She was spotted having a four-hour dinner with John on one of their first dates. The pair seemed to have plenty to talk about, as their first outings as a couple were long ones. Four hour dinners mean amazing conversation, and that clearly helped connect the wrester/actor with the beautiful engineer. Less than two years later the man who was so reluctant to get married in the past is now a husband again!

