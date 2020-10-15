Home Celebrity Shay Shariatzadeh: 5 Things To Know About John Cena’s Wife After Secret...
Celebrity

Shay Shariatzadeh: 5 Things To Know About John Cena’s Wife After Secret Wedding

0

Tim McGovern

John Cena is a married man! The WWE superstar turned actor has wed girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in Florida. We’ve got five things to know about the new bride.

Congrats are in store for John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh, as the WWE star and actor married his girlfriend of one and a half years in a secret wedding in Tampa, FL on Oct. 12. The couple began dating in early 2019, and finally made their red carpet debut on Oct. 26, 2019 at the NYC premiere of his film Playing With Fire. Shay worked in Vancouver, CA in an engineering position, far away from the limelight that was John’s previous romance with longtime GF and later fiance, Nikki Bella, 36. So their romance was much more on the down-low than his highly public relationship with his then-fellow WWE star Nikki, which ended in 2018.

Shay and John were first spotted having a romantic dinner date in her native Vancouver in March 2019, while John was in Canada to film Playing with Fire. His next project took him to San Diego, where she flew in to meet him while enjoying a long-distance relationship. John was such a gentleman, as he was photographed personally taking her back to the airport after the long weekends together and passionately kissing her goodbye. Shay eventually got a tech job working remotely so that the pair were able to be together all the time, and that companionship is now going to last a lifetime. We’ve got five things to know about Shay:

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh
Shay Shariatzadeh and now-husband John Cena attend the premiere of ‘Dolittle’ at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angele on January 11, 2020. Photo credit: AP.

1. Shay lived in Vancouver. When she started seeing John, Shay was a product manager at Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company in Vancouver, Canada. “I interviewed multiple Product Managers to figure out how they got into their role, and I followed their path,” she said in a profile on Avigilon‘s website. “Today, I take pride working in the video surveillance industry because our products help keep people and their assets safe, and that’s my little contribution to our world.”

2. She studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the University of British Columbia, where she received a bachelor’s degree in 2013, according to E! Online. “I have always enjoyed math and physics,” she continued on Avigilon’s site. “My brother studied engineering in school, and I remember one day he came home with a project and it was an autonomous car — and that was it! I decided to study Engineering.”

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh
John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh attend the premiere of ‘Playing With Fire’ at NYC’s AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Oct. 26, 2019. Photo credit: AP.

3. Her mom has been a source of inspiration for her. “The strongest and most hard working woman I know is my mother. The biggest lesson she taught me was to be independent and fight for the things I want in life,” Shay added. “She is the reason I fight to be the best version of myself, to be kind and to never give up—because, despite all the hardship, she always smiled. She is my hero.”

4. Since Oct. 2013, she’s been a Mentor for her alma mater. Part of her duties as a Mentor include developing and maintaining “connections to UBC and contribute to efforts to build a stronger industry and community,” and contributing “to the future of engineering and technology by assisting the next generation of leaders,” according to her LinkedIn.

5. She was spotted having a four-hour dinner with John on one of their first dates. The pair seemed to have plenty to talk about, as their first outings as a couple were long ones. Four hour dinners mean amazing conversation, and that clearly helped connect the wrester/actor with the beautiful engineer. Less than two years later the man who was so reluctant to get married in the past is now a husband again!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAsthma symptoms: The four signs you’ve developed the inflammatory condition
Next articleUpgrade your PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC storage with these Prime Day deals

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Celebrity Couples Who’ve Split Amid the Coronavirus Quarantine

0
Johnni Macke Not all celebrity couples were able to outlast the coronavirus quarantine and remain an item. Stars such as Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph...
Read more
Celebrity

Herbert Kretzmer, lyricist of Les Miserables, dead at 95

0
FILE - In this Monday, Dec, 10, 2012 file photo, lyricist Herbert Kretzmer and his wife Sybil Sever attend the premiere for "Les Miserables"...
Read more
Celebrity

‘Apprentice’ Star Claudia Jordan Claims Donald Trump Loves Ivanka More Than His Wife & Neglects Tiffany

0
Erin Silvia Former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ star Claudia Jordan admitted she thinks Donald Trump ‘judges people by looks and weight’, including his own family, in a...
Read more
Celebrity

‘Bachelorette’s Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum Split After Nearly 8 Years Of Marriage: We’re ‘Moving Forward’

0
Jade Boren Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum are done trying to ‘repair the damage’ in their marriage for the sake of their children Fordham, 5,...
Read more
Celebrity

Demi Lovato Performs at the BBMAs After Max Ehrich Split

0
Mariah Cooper Focusing on music. Demi Lovato performed at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, October 14, in her first public appearance since her...
Read more
Celebrity

Britney Spears Stuns In Pink & Leopard Print Bikini As She Rides On BF Sam Asghari’s Shoulders — Pic

0
Jade Boren Britney Spears got a lift on the shoulders of her handsome beau, Sam Asghari, which put the spotlight on her colorful bikini. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Coronavirus: 'Long Covid could be four different syndromes'

U.K. 0
Based on interviews with 14 members of a long-Covid support group on Facebook and the most recent published research, the review found recurring symptoms...
Read more

Russia approves second Covid-19 vaccine which 'offers immunity for six months'

World 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Joshua Smith) Russia has approved a second coronavirus vaccine which it claims "offers immunity for up to six months" – although it has not...
Read more

Upgrade your PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC storage with these Prime Day deals

Gaming 0
All the best hard drives, SSDs and microSD cards on offer this Prime Day.Whether it's an external hard drive for your PS4, a microSD card...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: