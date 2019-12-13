Shirley Ballas: 'Devastated’ Strictly judge left limping amid on-stage drama before final

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 judge Shirley Ballas , 59, is currently starring as the Good Fairy in the pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk. But, during the opening of the show last night, the professional dancer was injured after performing a flip on stage.

Taking to her Instagram story in view of her 157,000 followers, she explained: “There was definitely drama here at the Darling Hippodrome today.

“As I did my opening number today, I had a flip at the beginning of the number which was over shot and I slipped on my foot and pulled my hamstring.”

Shirley then went on to thank medical staff for helping her with her injury behind-the-scenes.

The professional dancer then explained that how her understudy stepped in at the last minute to perform her moves, while she still did her lines.

