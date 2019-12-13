Shirley Ballas: 'Devastated’ Strictly judge left limping amid on-stage drama before final

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 judge Shirley Ballas, 59, is currently starring as the Good Fairy in the pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk. But, during the opening of the show last night, the professional dancer was injured after performing a flip on stage.
Taking to her Instagram story in view of her 157,000 followers, she explained: “There was definitely drama here at the Darling Hippodrome today.
“As I did my opening number today, I had a flip at the beginning of the number which was over shot and I slipped on my foot and pulled my hamstring.”
Shirley then went on to thank medical staff for helping her with her injury behind-the-scenes.
The professional dancer then explained that how her understudy stepped in at the last minute to perform her moves, while she still did her lines.
A third penned: “Wishing you better Shirley, your amazing. Take some rest xx.”
Shirley’s injury happened just two days before the final of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.
Despite this, a representative for Shirley has confirmed she will be attending the final tomorrow night.
This weekend on the BBC show, Karim Zeroual, Kelvin Fletcher and Emma Barton will battle it out on the dance floor for the Glitterball trophy.