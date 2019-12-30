Science fiction has helped shaped society’s understanding and expectation of advanced AI technology in the future. However, Shadow Robot Company Director Rich Walker argued artificial intelligence technology could be used in industries we would not expect. While speaking to Express.co.uk, he explained that a new A.I tech could be introduced to be used in sectors such as the estate agency or booking services.

Shocking ways AI technology will revolutionise every day industries in YOUR lifetime according to Rich Walker

He added massive leaps in AI capabilities in recent years had raised expectations of what people believe artificial intelligence can be used for.

He said: “AI technology has really been promising a lot for a very long time.

“In the last few years we have really started to see some very impressive and surprising successes.

“Self-driving cars are starting to be something that has gone from a complete fairy pipe-dream to the question of when are we going to see a self-driving car, because surely we can get one now.

