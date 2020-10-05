ShopTo warns customers with Xbox Series X/S pre-orders that they may miss out on launch day consoles, too

UK retailer ShopTo is writing to customers with Xbox Series X/S pre-orders to warn that they may not receive their consoles on launch day, 10th November 2020.

“We have received the allocation details from Microsoft and, unfortunately, we regret to inform you that we will not be able to fulfil your pre-order on day one/release date,” ShopTo told our sister site, VGC, on Friday.

The news comes just days after ShopTo also had to write to customers to confirm that PS5 pre-orders may also be delayed. In a similar email circulated earlier in the week, the retailer told its customers: “We have received the allocation details from Sony and, unfortunately, we regret to inform you that we will not be able to fulfil your pre-order on day one/release date.

“Sony may notify us of additional stock with extra allocation for day one and you have already reserved your place in the queue. Some customers may cancel their pre-orders and that may allow yours to be next in line.”

Amazon customers have also received similar communication from the online retailer.

As Wes summarised at the time, despite Microsoft announcing a 22nd September date for when pre-orders would go live, retailer websites soon fell over and, crucially, the websites of GAME and Smyths – the only two shops to offer the Xbox All-Access payment plan in the UK – were offline for much of the morning. Even now, Xbox All Access is currently not available for new online orders on GAME’s website, which means you have to visit a GAME store in-person to place a pre-order.