Home Gaming Should Fortnite add a “fill” option for Arena?
Gaming

Should Fortnite add a “fill” option for Arena?

0

By

james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett)

The setting would allow players to be automatically matched with teammates of a similar rank.

The concept of Arena fills is nothing new, in fact the community has wanted it for some time. Replies to a recent tweet by FaZe Clan star Timothy “Bizzle” Miller show that the idea is still incredibly popular.

Fortnite has always offered a “fill” option when searching in the core Duos and Squads playlists as well as for the various Limited Time Modes. This means that even if you don’t have enough people in your party to complete a full team, you can join forces with fellow gamers for the battle.

Since its addition in Season 8 of Chapter 1, Fortnite’s Arena mode has not afforded players the same luxury. Introduced as a ranked playlist and a way to unlock entry to exclusive tournaments, it has always been impossible to join a team mode such as Arena Duos or Trios without a pre-made party.

One reason that competitive Solo events see significantly higher levels of participation than team modes is the huge barrier to entry. It can be difficult for the average player to find people to play with and this problem only gets bigger as you move from Duos to Trios to Squads.

Arena fills would be a great place to discover potential teammates. If you match with someone who seems like a good fit, you would then be able to add them as a friend and continue searching together.

- Advertisement -

This would also open up the door to a wealth of content opportunities. Top pros tend to stick to Arena rather than playing public matches, a fill option could mean the revival of random duos style videos, which were a massive part of Fortnite’s early success on YouTube and Twitch.

Some key concerns with Arena fills would be toxicity after bad games and teammates who do not communicate. It would certainly be annoying to lose your hard-earned hype because someone isn’t using their mic.

The issues above could be addressed by an updated reporting system. Perhaps repeat offenders could receive Arena “time-outs” of an increasing period as a deterrent.

All in all though, the positives seem to outweigh the negatives. Competitive matchmaking is a vital feature in many of the biggest esports titles, such as League of Legends and CS:GO. If Epic were to make a major change like this, it would probably come at the start of a new season, so we will have to wait and see what happens.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBBC TV licence fee botch-up: Over 75s wrongly billed in 'self-inflicted fiasco'
Next articleMartin Lewis issues supermarket cash warning – 'they are not breaking any rules'

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War console players are turning off crossplay to escape PC cheaters – in the beta

0
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War console players are turning off crossplay to try to escape PC cheaters - in the beta.Call of...
Read more
Gaming

Classic LucasArts remasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass

0
Point and click.Classic LucasArts remasters are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft has announced. Grim Fandango Remastered, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, and Full Throttle Remastered...
Read more
Gaming

Stardew Valley is getting split-screen co-op

0
Everything's going jackanory.Stardew Valley is getting split-screen co-op. The feature hits the much-loved indie classic with the upcoming 1.5 update. On the PC version you can...
Read more
Gaming

Bethesda games don't have to launch on PlayStation for Microsoft's $7.5bn deal to pay off, Xbox boss insists

0
In the scrolls.Bethesda games don't have to launch on PlayStation for Microsoft's $ 7.5bn acquisition of the company to pay off, Xbox boss Phil...
Read more
Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone's new 16-bit death effect sparks realism debate

0
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are gritty, realistic shooters, right? Well, the game's latest cosmetic DLC is about as far away from...
Read more
Gaming

Remembering The Classics: The Xbox Podcast Featuring Tim Schafer

0
The Legendary Tim Schafer stops by the Xbox Podcast and talks with Major Nelson about the Classic LucasArts Remasters coming to Xbox Game Pass.As...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Google Nest Audio review: If only it looked as good as it sounds

Tech 0
ByGoogle Nest Audio review (Image: GOOGLE)Four years after it was first launched, the Google Home smart speaker has finally been updated with a new...
Read more

Martin Lewis issues supermarket cash warning – 'they are not breaking any rules'

Lifestyle 0
ByHe said: "I know many people are saying 'why don't we just switch to a cashless society?' - I don't want that, because there...
Read more

Should Fortnite add a “fill” option for Arena?

Gaming 0
Byjames_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) The setting would allow players to be automatically matched with teammates of a similar rank. The concept of Arena fills is nothing new,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: