Should I Let My Boyfriend Be a Poll Worker on Election Day?

My boyfriend and I are in our 20s. We don’t have any conditions that put us at a high risk for serious illness if we get Covid-19. We’ve been taking it pretty seriously, though. We don’t live together, but we only hang out with our roommates and a few friends we trust. Last week, my boyfriend announced that he’d signed up to be a poll worker on Election Day. I said, “Over my dead body!” Since then, we fight about it all the time without getting anywhere. He thinks it’s important to help. I say it’s too risky to me and others in our Covid pod. At my mom’s suggestion, we’ve agreed to let you settle this for us. What do you think?

JEN

I’m flattered, but who cares what I think? Never delegate important issues in your relationship to other people, much less strangers. Would you ask a rando to decide whether you should move in together or have kids? I’m happy to share my opinion, but only if it helps you negotiate a compromise you can both tolerate.

I get your fear (and maybe surprise) at your boyfriend’s announcement. He should have discussed it with you first. But your response (“Over my dead body!”) shut the door on conversation precisely when you needed it most. Next time, say, “Hang on! Let’s talk about this. It affects me too.”

Personally, I admire your boyfriend’s decision. Many poll workers are older and at greater risk during the pandemic. So, his offer to step in and help with the election, the most important vehicle in our democracy, seems noble to me. I hope you recognize your boyfriend’s patriotism.