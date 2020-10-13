Singing of new beginnings

EMERGING into the local music scene with soul-stirring vocals and ethereal instrumentals, Pooven Roman’s compelling lyrics muse upon his very own fragility, sense of identity and belonging.

The 22-year-old shared: “I was heavily bullied back in high school, kids would pick on me over everything, and it was miserable to go through that. When I tried to voice out, nobody would bother listening to my pain; that’s when I found my deepest passion for music.

“You can literally sing about whatever you want to say subliminally, and still enjoy the music.”

When Pooven sings, almost all his existing grief and sorrow melts away and dissolves, and at that moment, it feels as though he hasn’t a care in the world.

Who was the first major musical influence in your life?

“The Mother Monster, Lady Gaga. I grew up listening to her and I could definitely relate to her rage against bullying and [message of] empowerment and acceptance. I saw her fighting for peace and love, and that’s exactly what has been driving me to be the singer I want to be.

“Her music healed part of the damage that occurred in my life and I want to make music that could also bring people together.

“She would always say: ‘You’re not alone’, and that’s what I want to convey to my audience as well. Gaga truly brings about a healing therapy through her music unlike any other.”

- Advertisement -

How would you describe your sound today?

“Looking back at my debut single Tell Me What Should I Do, it was very experimental, with cinematic and pop infused instrumentals.

“However, as I grew and progressed, I started falling in love with lo-fi, chill-pop, and R&B. But I’d still like to carry forth the whole cinematic instrumental sound in my next projects.”

What do you do, or where do you go for inspiration?

“I don’t go anywhere for inspiration, to be honest. It’s in me. I write what I go through and what other people go through. I like to think that I’m the voice for people who are still hiding in the closet, and it’s okay to hide inside until you’re comfortable to battle.

“I get inspired by all the tragedies that I faced. I like the idea that you can take something really painful and turn that into a pop record. How cool is that? The real story, people, nature, the experience is what inspires me.”

Talk to us about your latest extended play (EP) Him, how did it come about?

“Him is me, from a third-person point of view. For the past few months, I’ve been struggling with depression and anxiety. It took me away from where I was; I went through some difficult times, I experienced things that were bad, and I hated myself for that.

“This EP is about falling back in love, being alive and living. Him to me is a way of saying: ‘It’s okay to have gone through some tough times, and this EP would be the end of that chapter in my life.’

- Advertisement -

“I wrote the song End The Start first for the EP, and it’s really about learning to let go of the past to move forward. My music producer Darrien really did a great job, taking in all my story and vision and turning it into this amazing piece of art.”

Performing live to a large audience versus playing privately in an intimate setting – which do you prefer?

“As I’ve just started my music journey, I’ve never performed in a large setting, unless you consider 200 to 300 people to be a large audience.

“I think it’s a small number of people but I could feel the adrenaline each time I perform, regardless if it’s just 20 people.

“Having said that, I do experience stage fright all the time, but that’s part of the gig, I just need to suck it up and put on a performance.”

Besides music, what are you interested in?

“I love exploring the great outdoors with my soul sister Katrina, it’s funny that we would go hiking and camping to chill by waterfalls and rivers with a box of fried chicken.

“Other than that, I’m also a freelance media designer, I create vector art for my Instagram page @orgasart.”

Like this: Like Loading...