Newslanes community

Newslanes

Sir Paul McCartney says Abbey Road 'death conspiracy' was 'great...

Weird

Sir Paul McCartney says Abbey Road 'death conspiracy' was 'great publicity'

2 min

101views
99
14 shares, 99 points

By

Advertisements

staronline@reachplc.com (Kelly Allen)

Sir Paul McCartney says a theory he died and was replaced on the cover of Beatles classic Abbey Road was “great publicity”.

After its release in 1969 fans thought there were “secret messages” on the photo indicating Paul had been killed in a car crash three years earlier.

But Macca, 78, said the “Paul is dead” conspiracy was “ridiculous”.

Advertisements

He added: “People said: ‘what do you want to do about this?’ I said: ‘Just leave it. It’s great publicity for the ­album. I put a statement out saying: ‘I’m not dead.”

Sir Paul McCartney says Abbey Road 'death conspiracy' was 'great publicity'
The cover of The Beatles’ classic Abbey Road was said to depict a funeral, with Paul barefoot, second left, and out of step with his bandmates to represent a corpse

The crackpot idea started to spread after a fan shared it on air with US DJ Russ Gibb.

The cover was said to depict a funeral, with Paul barefoot and out of step with his bandmates to represent a corpse.

A car registration plate in the picture was also said to prove Macca had been killed. But Sir Paul explained: “It was a very hot day and I did a few photos going across the crossing in sandals.

Advertisements

On the claims, Sir Paul said: “People said: ‘what do you want to do about this?’ I said: ‘Just leave it. It’s great publicity for the ­album. I put a statement out saying: ‘I’m not dead.”

“Then it was so hot I kicked them off for a couple of shots and that’s one of the ones they used. They said: ‘This is a sign that Paul is dead’.

“There was a VW beetle there with the licence plate 281F and they said: ‘That’s 28 if he had lived’. None of it made any sense.”

There is a long line of conspiracies surrounding the theory that “Paul is dead”, with even former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona saying “maybe there is some truth” to the wacky claims.

Some believe there are hidden messages in Beatles songs while others suggest Sir Paul was replaced with a body double.

Originally published here Daily Star – Weird News

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

99
14 shares, 99 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
10
hate
confused confused
2
confused
fail fail
16
fail
fun fun
14
fun
geeky geeky
12
geeky
love love
6
love
lol lol
8
lol
omg omg
2
omg
win win
16
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

forgot password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in