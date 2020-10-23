Home Gaming Six months after launch, Final Fantasy 7 Remake got its very first...
Gaming

Six months after launch, Final Fantasy 7 Remake got its very first patch

0

By

But it doesn’t fix those texture issues.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake owners, take note! More than six months after the game’s launch, a patch is slowly being rolled out worldwide (for what it’s worth, it is available now on our PlayStation 4).

Why is this notable? Well, this is patch 1.01. Yes, it’s the very first patch to be released for the game, more than half a year later.

What does it change? Well, see, this is where I must quell your excitement. Square Enix’s notes (spotted by ResetEra) mention only “various bug fixes”.

Yes. Well, surely, it will fix the minor annoyances fans have noticed with the game’s low-level textures in some places? Of all the quibbles with the game – no talk about that ending, please – those would seem one of the obvious things to fix.

Alas no. Fans have expressed disappointment online that today’s update does nothing to improve low resolution textures seen in places such as at Cloud’s door.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Perhaps a larger update is waiting on PlayStation 5 to release, so the game can be polished up for people to replay on Sony’s shinier console? PS5 will likely be home to the upcoming second chapter of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake, after all.

- Advertisement -

Of course, PS5 will also be the exclusive console home to Final Fantasy 16 – for at least 12 months, according to one report on the upcoming game’s messy timed exclusivity deal.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCapricorn celebrities: What is Capricorn's personality like?
Next articleNotice this happen to one side of your face when smiling? You could be having a stroke

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

PES 2021 Data Pack 2.0 update makes HUGE changes: Check out the eFootball patch notes

0
ByPES 2021 players can download a huge new update on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The Data Pack 2.0 update makes sweeping changes across the...
Read more
Gaming

Fortnite Logan skin style: How to beat Wolverine and unlock bonus costume

0
ByFortnite fans can unlock an awesome new skin variant for Marvel's Wolverine. The Logan Skin Style can be unlocked following the launch of the Fortnite...
Read more
Gaming

Get Shadowy Vengeance in Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge

0
ByMichael House, Community Coordinator, FortniteYou ever wanna get revenge on that enemy who eliminated you? In Fortnitemares 2020, running from October 21 to November...
Read more
Gaming

Fortnite dance at highest spot and lowest spot Week 9 challenge map locations REVEALED

0
ByFortnite fans are currently working their way through the Week 9 challenges in Battle Royale. If you want to level up your Battle Pass and earn...
Read more
Gaming

Hideo Kojima confirms a new project is in development, says nothing about it

0
ByLinked In.Legendary video game developer Hideo Kojima has confirmed a new project is in development, but has said nothing about it. In a statement issued on...
Read more
Gaming

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2: The Ultimate Puzzle Match is Coming to Xbox Series X|S on December 8

0
ByZachary Reese, PR Specialist, Sega AmericaPuzzle game fans, get ready to spin, drop, and strategize your way to victory in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

The Countdown: Debate masks, Jennifer Lawrence and 60 Minutes

US 0
ByRelated TopicsUS election 2020With 12 days remaining, everything could change depending on how the final debate goes. Read our alternative guide to what to...
Read more

Covid: Tougher restriction begin for millions in England and Wales

U.K. 0
ByRelated Topics
Read more

Holidays: Canary Islands, Maldives, Denmark & Mykonos 'safe' as quarantine scrapped

Travel 0
ByShapps tweeted today: "Following an assessment of the latest data, the Canaries, the Maldives, Denmark and Mykonos have been ADDED to the #TravelCorridors list. "From...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress