Home Celebrity Skai Jackson Dedicates 'DWTS' Performance to Late Cameron Boyce
Celebrity

Skai Jackson Dedicates 'DWTS' Performance to Late Cameron Boyce

0

Meredith Nardino

Dancing from the heart. Skai Jackson paid tribute to late Jessie costar Cameron Boyce in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom more than one year after his untimely death.

The actress had tears streaming down her face after she danced to John Legend‘s “Ordinary People” — which scored Jackson the first 10 of the season.

Speaking to her partner, Alan Bersten, before her performance, she said that Boyce was “in my life for half of my life, which is crazy. … We just really built this bond for years and years and years and he was kind of like a big brother figure to me, you know, and always looked out for me through everything. He really molded me into the person I am now. Of course, I miss him every day. … It just makes me a little bit sad, of course. He’s not here, but I know that he would be really proud of me. … I’m just really glad that he’s here to watch over us.”

Jackson, 18, worked alongside Boyce from 2011 to 2015 on Disney’s Jessie. In July 2019, Boyce’s family confirmed the heartbreaking news of his death in a statement to Us Weekly. The Grown Ups actor died at age 20 from epilepsy.

Skai Jackson and Cameron Boyce Shutterstock (2)

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” he family said at the time. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

As Hollywood continued to reel from the tragic loss of the Descendants actor, the Reach for the Skai author made it her mission to carry on his legacy. Weeks after Boyce’s death, Jackson told Us that she was still “coping” and doing her best to navigate her grief “day by day.”

“He was like a brother to all of us, all of my castmates. We got to spend five amazing years with him,” she said in July 2019. “I’m just doing everything that he wanted to do and make sure that his legacy always lives on forever.”

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten perform on ‘Dancing With The Stars.’ ABC/Eric McCandless

One of the ways the Bunk’d alum has kept Boyce in her heart since his death is by advocating the Cameron Boyce Foundation, an organization set up by his loved ones focused on reducing gun violence and curing epilepsy. The charity seeks to empower young people to use their voices for good and raised nearly $ 50,000 in honor of what would have been the Disney Channel alum’s 21st birthday earlier this year.

- Advertisement -

In his final interview, Boyce opened up about his passion for giving back and for making positive change.

“It’s the greatest way to fulfill yourself,” he told Haute Living in May 2019. “Every time I talk to someone who shares that similar passion, we talk about how there aren’t many feelings more euphoric. Changing someone else’s life positively changes yours for the better as well.”

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFast cars, big bums and the secrets behind one of the best Need for Speed games yet
Next articleCovid: Nearly 500,000 redundancies planned since crisis began

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Megan Fox Cozies Up To Machine Gun Kelly As They Celebrate His New Album: Plus More Of Their PDA Pics

0
Erin Silvia Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posed for some epic photos with friends while in front of a billboard promoting ‘Tickets to My...
Read more
Celebrity

Patti LuPone Mocks Donald Trump’s ‘Evita’ Balcony Moment After Hospital Release: ‘I Have Lung Power’

0
Erin Silvia Patti LuPone compared Donald Trump’s appearance on the balcony of the White House after returning from the hospital to the famous balcony scene...
Read more
Celebrity

Trump's 'don’t be afraid of COVID' tweet sparks fiery responses from Chris Evans, Padma Lakshmi, Mandy Moore and others

0
View photosPadma Lakshmi, Mandy Moore, Ava DuVernay and Chris Evans reacted to President Trump's tweet as he left the hospital. (Photo: Getty Images) MorePresident Trump...
Read more
Celebrity

George Clarke speaks out on losing fans after Channel 4's National Trust Unlocked

0
George Clarke regularly explores the UK's most impressive historic homes. The Channel 4 presenter has spoken candidly about the controversy the programme has caused...
Read more
Celebrity

‘Dancing With the Stars’: Tyra Banks Announces Wrong Bottom 2

0
Erin Crabtree Storytime! Host Tyra Banks teased an emotional night at the top of the Monday, October 5, episode of Dancing With the Stars, and the...
Read more
Celebrity

American Idol’ Star Casey Goode Reveals Newborn Son Tested Positive For COVID: See Announcement

0
Samantha Wilson Casey ‘Quigley’ Goode announced that her newborn son, Max, has tested positive for COVID-19 after a stay in the NICU. The mother and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

FOX Sports Sun extends pre-and-postgame TV coverage for Tampa Bay Rays' American League Division Series

Sports 0
TAMPA, Fla. (Oct. 5, 2020) – FOX Sports Sun, the television home of the Tampa Bay Rays, announced plans to televise extended pre-and-postgame coverage...
Read more

Megan Fox Cozies Up To Machine Gun Kelly As They Celebrate His New Album: Plus More Of Their PDA Pics

Celebrity 0
Erin Silvia Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly posed for some epic photos with friends while in front of a billboard promoting ‘Tickets to My...
Read more

How to lower your dementia risk with a quick and simple exercise – and it won’t take long

Health 0
There are a number of different types of dementia, and the most common in the UK is Alzheimer’s disease. Diagnosing the condition early could help...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: