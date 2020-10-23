Sky is now offering TV and broadband customers a new and improved way to upgrade

By

Sky is taking to the high street! The UK satellite firm has confirmed plans to open its own brick-and-mortar stores, known as Sky Shops, with the first one set to open its doors next week. These won’t only be places to change your subscription bundle, sign-up to a new contract, or new a replacement Sky Q remote control. As you might expect, Sky Broadband ad Sky Mobile will also have a presence under the same roof.

The first Sky Shop will throw open its doors on October 26 in Liverpool. While the location of the next store hasn’t been confirmed, Sky has said that its next opening will likely take place in 2021.

So, what can you expect when you enter a Sky Shop? Well, that’s not exactly clear right now. Of course, you’ll be able to sign-up to Sky TV, adjust your current monthly bundle, join Sky Broadband and Sky Mobile, as well as buy accessories and replacement kit. So far, it all sounds like a pretty standard shop. But Sky is promising a lot more, it says it wants to create a “new social hub for shoppers” alongside this traditional shopping experience.

According to the broadcast behemoth, “The shop will be separated into designated themed spaces across an open-plan layout, encouraging easy conversation between Sky’s expert advisors and customers. It will also have a dedicated ‘Customer Hub’, complete with seating areas, that will allow existing customers to speak to advisors about their current products.

“The shops will also feature a dedicated ‘Access All Areas’ stage which will host various interactive experiences for customers. It will be used to create moments that entertain and surprise, putting customers at the centre of Sky’s extraordinary entertainment content and leading products.”

MORE LIKE THIS

Sky Q’s latest feature is available on your Amazon Fire TV Stick now