Sky is now offering TV and broadband customers a new and improved way to upgrade

Home Tech Sky just opened a new and improved way for TV and broadband...
Tech

Sky just opened a new and improved way for TV and broadband customers to upgrade

0

By

Sky is taking to the high street! The UK satellite firm has confirmed plans to open its own brick-and-mortar stores, known as Sky Shops, with the first one set to open its doors next week. These won’t only be places to change your subscription bundle, sign-up to a new contract, or new a replacement Sky Q remote control. As you might expect, Sky Broadband ad Sky Mobile will also have a presence under the same roof.

The first Sky Shop will throw open its doors on October 26 in Liverpool. While the location of the next store hasn’t been confirmed, Sky has said that its next opening will likely take place in 2021.

So, what can you expect when you enter a Sky Shop? Well, that’s not exactly clear right now. Of course, you’ll be able to sign-up to Sky TV, adjust your current monthly bundle, join Sky Broadband and Sky Mobile, as well as buy accessories and replacement kit. So far, it all sounds like a pretty standard shop. But Sky is promising a lot more, it says it wants to create a “new social hub for shoppers” alongside this traditional shopping experience.

According to the broadcast behemoth, “The shop will be separated into designated themed spaces across an open-plan layout, encouraging easy conversation between Sky’s expert advisors and customers. It will also have a dedicated ‘Customer Hub’, complete with seating areas, that will allow existing customers to speak to advisors about their current products.

“The shops will also feature a dedicated ‘Access All Areas’ stage which will host various interactive experiences for customers. It will be used to create moments that entertain and surprise, putting customers at the centre of Sky’s extraordinary entertainment content and leading products.”

MORE LIKE THIS
Sky Q’s latest feature is available on your Amazon Fire TV Stick now

That sounds suspiciously like the sort of experience we’ve come to expect from the Apple Store, which sells the latest gadgets cooked-up by the team in Cupertino, California, but also offers the Genius Bar for troubleshooting, photography lessons, tutorials around its software, as well as guests speakers, including Hollywood movie stars, well-known authors and songwriters in regular events like Meet the Filmmakers.

Sky Shop sounds like a pretty good place to get hands-on with some of the latest equipment from Sky. Until now, there’s not really been anywhere to try-before-you-buy but the Sky Shop seems to solve those issues. Shoppers can check out the award-winning Sky Q system – watching some of the exclusive channels available with Sky, as well as testing the integration with the likes of Netflix and Disney+. Sky says that its most partnerships, including fitness app Fiit and karaoke app ROXi, will also be available to demo on the high street following the launch next week.

- Advertisement -

And finally, in a move that’s sure to appeal to Sky Mobile customers, Sky has partnered with repair chain iSmash. The smashed-screen-specialists will be on-hand to fix any broken displays inside the Sky Shop.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAntarctica bombshell: Satellite snapped 400ft ‘manmade’ formation in 'untouched' region
Next articleCharlize Theron, Tyra Banks & More Powerful Women Who Never Married

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

iPhone 12 released today: Apple reveals best and new ways to buy its smartphones

0
ByToday is the day Apple fans have been waiting for all year. From this morning, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will finally...
Read more
Tech

Working from home? Here's how you can get online when kids are using your bandwidth

0
ByBattling for bandwidth with your family while trying to do that all-important video call can cause many to feel frustrated. But now help is at...
Read more
Tech

Sky is now offering TV and broadband customers a new and improved way to upgrade

0
BySky is taking to the high street! The UK satellite firm has confirmed plans to open its own brick-and-mortar stores, known as Sky Shops,...
Read more
Tech

How to Use Blood Oxygen Data on Apple Watch, Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung

0
ByBoone Ashworth Even if you wear a sensor in the right spot, its readings can be affected by a whole host of factors. That’s especially...
Read more
Tech

Windows 10’s feature-packed update is out, but Microsoft admits there are already issues

0
ByMicrosoft has started to roll-out the Windows 10 October Update – the second of two substantial upgrades planned for the operating system this year....
Read more
Tech

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Review: A Drab, but Reliable Phone

0
ByJulian Chokkattu Have you seen a Samsung Galaxy A before? It's a series of smartphones for people who don't want to spend $ 1,000...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

UFC 254 price: How much does PPV cost to watch Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje on ESPN?

Sports 0
ByThomas Schlarp Khabib Nurmagomedov finally makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon to defend his lightweight belt at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi against Justin Gaethje.Nurmagomedov...
Read more

Biden says Obamacare will become Bidencare

US 0
ByQuint Forgey Joe Biden on Thursday night invoked the term Bidencare when discussing his plans to build upon the Affordable Care Act, signaling his intention...
Read more

China's foothold in Argentina exposed as Xi Jinping outmanoeuvres Trump in South America

World 0
ByThe Chinese President and Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez strengthened their relationship with a phone call to reaffirm mutual support in the fight against COVID-19...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress