Sky Q’s latest feature is available on your Amazon Fire TV Stick now

Earlier this month, Sky Q viewers were treated to the arrival of the first fitness streaming service on the platform. Known as Fiit, the app provides couch-potatoes with a bucketload of interactive classes – and now it’s landed on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and Fire TV Edition tellies too.

Starting this week, Fire TV viewers will be able to load-up on-demand episodes with a wide variety of different exercise class types. Of course, the vast majority of gyms have now re-opened in the UK with strict new guidelines to ensure social distancing, however, some might not feel entirely comfortable with the idea of getting back onto the treadmill quite yet. With the number of coronavirus cases picking up nationwide, it’s possible tighter restrictions will be enforced in the coming weeks, which could quickly make services like Fiit and rivals Peloton and Apple Fitness+ a popular choice.

Viewers with an Amazon Fire TV gadget plugged into the back of their TV will be able to access three different Fiit studios – Strength, Cardio and Rebalance. In total, the monthly subscription service offers more than 600 on-demand classes, which covers everything from HIIT to Pilates and Endurance to Breathwork.

According to the service, which is almost a Netflix-for-gym-classes, each of these prerecorded sessions is led by one of its 35 “industry-leading trainers,” including Adrienne Herbert, Cat Meffan, Corinne Naomi, Gede Foster, Gus Vaz Tostes. Subscriptions start from £25 a month. If you’re already paying for a subscription, you’ll be able to login to the Fire TV app and watch on the big screen without any additional cost. Between the arrival of Sky Q and Fire TV, the service seems to be quickly removing any excuse you might have to not take part in its classes in every room in your house.

Fiit has been around for some time now, launching back in 2017. However, like a number of its closest rivals, it has seen a surge in demand following the ongoing public health crisis.

Fiit is currently compatible with over 25 fitness trackers, including the Apple Watch and MyZone, with Fitbit and Samsung watch due to launch this year. The streaming service can keep tabs on measurements from these wearables to work out how you’re getting along with the classes. Fiit is also working with aggregators, Gympass, Hussle and Move who now all offer membership to Fiit as an additional add on to their bricks-and-mortar offerings, enabling you to supplement their in-the-gym workouts with an at-home option too.

