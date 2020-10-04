Home Sports Sky Sports forced to apologise for Graeme Souness comments as Tottenham beat...
Sports

Sky Sports forced to apologise for Graeme Souness comments as Tottenham beat Man Utd

0

Sky Sports have issued an apology after Graeme Souness hit out at the Latin culture following Erik Lamela’s clash with Anthony Martial.

“Now I have to say before we go, earlier in the show we were critical of Erik Lamela’s part in Anthony Martial’s sending off in the Manchester United Spurs game,” presenter Dave Jones said.

“We’d like to apologise for any offence that was caused and the stereotyping of the Latin culture.”

