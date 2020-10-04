Home Tech Sky TV and BT customers just lost access to dozens of popular...
Tech

Sky TV and BT customers just lost access to dozens of popular channels and movies

0

There will be some disappointed families turning on their tellies this morning. That’s because Sky Q and BT TV have lost access to Disney channels and movies as the entire catalogue has now moved away from broadcast channels to the video on-demand platform, Disney+.

So, if you’re hoping to catch-up on episodes or films that have already aired – or want to watch the latest seasons, you’ll need to subscribe to Walt Disney’s Netflix rival, which launched in the UK earlier this year. Fortunately, that subscription won’t cost too much. In fact, some families will definitely be able to save money when moving from the children-focused bundles available from other paid-for telly providers.

On Disney+ right now, you’ll find more than 7,000 episodes from the Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD.

That includes hit shows like Bluey, PJ Masks, Hannah Montana, That’s So Raven, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and Liv and Maddie, alongside fan favourite Original Movies such as Descendants and Zombies. These Disney Channel classics will be available alongside new exclusives created for Disney+, like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which reboots the much-loved noughties favourite for a new generation of viewers.

Disney+ executive Luke Bradley-Jones said: “Disney+ is the new home of all Disney Channel shows and movies in the UK. We’re adding hundreds of episodes from popular, family friendly series, to enjoy on the go. So whether you want to watch back to back episodes of Hannah Montana, or enjoy exclusive Disney+ originals like Secret Society of Second Born Royals, Disney+ is ready for you, free from ads with child-friendly profiles for £5.99 a month.”

MORE LIKE THIS
Sky broadband quietly cuts costs, but you’ll probably miss out

Unlike the broadcast channels, Disney+ lets you binge episode after episode free from adverts on up to four devices simultaneously. And, with unlimited downloads on up to ten devices with no expiry date means you’ll have plenty to stream on any long journeys. Unlike Netflix, Disney doesn’t charge any extra for higher quality streams, so provided your home broadband connection has enough oomph, you’ll be able to watch supported Disney+ shows and movies in Ultra HD quality.

Dedicated Kids Profiles with an easy-to-navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content are also included.

Disney+ will set you back £5.99 a month for unlimited streaming. Disney+ is also available for an annual price of £59.99, that’s the equivalent of £4.99 per month. Of course, it’s not only Disney Channel content, the streaming service also has every entry in the record-breaking Marvel Cinematic Universe, every episode of The Simpsons, as well as classic animated films from Walt Disney and their live-action remakes, like The Lion King. National Geographic shows and movies, like the award-winning Free Solo, are also bundled with the subscription too.

- Advertisement -

READ NEXT
Sky TV and Netflix face new rival with a feature movie fans will love

Sky Q customers who are missing the canned channels can add Disney+ to their monthly telly bill. This makes your current account statement a little easier to read, but lets Sky Q’s voice search trawl through the Disney+ catalogue alongside live channels from Sky. So, if you’re searching for a new Pixar movie, Sky Q will show you whether it’s available as part of your subscription to Disney+ as well as a rental from its Sky Store, for example. Netflix viewers who choose to pay their monthly subscription through Sky also enjoy the same perk.

Here are the full list of changes for Sky Q customers today –

  • Disney Jnr HD (607) closes permanently
  • Disney Jnr+ (608) closes permanently
  • Disney Channel HD (609) closes permanently
  • Disney Channel+1 (610) closes permanently
  • Disney XD HD (611) closes permanently
  • Disney Junior SD (643) closes permanently
  • Disney Channel SD (644) closes permanently
  • Disney XD SD (645) closes permanently
  • CBBC (613) moves to EPG number 607
  • CBeebies (614) moves to EPG number 608
  • CBBC HD (646) moves to EPG number 643
  • CBeebies HD (647) moves to EPG number 644
  • BBC Alba (141) moves to EPG number 117 in Scotland only
  • Trace Urban (364) renames to Trace Xmas.

Source:Daily Express :: Tech Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleZelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date: Leak hints towards BoTW 2 Switch launch window
Next articleDonald Trump delivers BOMBSHELL coronavirus news: ‘I feel much better now’

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Gocycle GX (2020) electric bike review: smart motor, smarter design

Newslanes - 0
Gocycle GX is the latest folding model from the British e-bike firm (Image: GOCYCLE • GETTY)There have been a number of unanticipated side-effects from...
Read more
Tech

How to Change MBR Partition Table to GPT in Windows 10/8/7?

Newslanes - 0
How to Change MBR Partition Table to GPT in Windows 10/8/7? Description: In this article, we will explain the difference between GPT and MBR partition...
Read more
Tech

Sky Q viewers should take advantage of this price drop to upgrade their TV

Newslanes - 0
Sky has slashed the price of its Sky Soundbox soundbar – dropping the cost from £499 to £209. Even better, the Soundbox is on-sale...
Read more
Tech

Sennheiser CX 400BT review: Sound sublime, but there's a compromise

Newslanes - 0
The wireless earbud market is getting more and more competitive by the day as just about every tech firm on the planet tries to...
Read more
Tech

15 Great Weekend Deals: TVs, Gaming Gear, and Headphones

Newslanes - 0
WIRED Staff Because 2020 is the way it is, Amazon's annual Prime Day is right around the corner, barely a month before Black Friday. This...
Read more
Tech

Samsung’s new budget smartphone has something the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 can’t match

Newslanes - 0
Samsung's new budget smartphone The Galaxy S20 and Note 20 can't match (Image: GETTY)Samsung has announced that they are bringing the Galaxy M11 smartphone...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Many Top AI Researchers Get Financial Backing From Big Tech

Business Newslanes - 0
Will Knight As a grad student working on artificial intelligence, Mohamed Abdalla could probably walk into a number of well-paid industry jobs. Instead, he wants...
Read more

Carrie Underwood Says Husband Mike Fisher Is 'Still My Boyfriend'

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Us Weekly Staff A romance fit for a love song. Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been sweeping each other off of their feet...
Read more

Covid: Things 'bumpy through to Christmas' – Johnson

U.K. Newslanes - 0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionBoris Johnson: "It's going to continue to be bumpy through to Christmas"Boris Johnson has warned it may...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: