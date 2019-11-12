Sky TV just got a new update that music-lovers are going to adore

Sky has started to roll-out a new software update to its flagship Sky Q system that brings interactive music video service XCITE to the platform for the first time. The new app is the latest addition to an ever-growing number of applications available on Sky Q, including Spotify and Netflix. If you’ve got a good sound system plugged into your main TV – like Sky’s own SoundBox, for example – watching music videos via your Sky box is a pretty good idea.

The release of XITE makes the Sky Q suite of boxes a “one-stop-shop for music fans,” according to Sky. The Sky Q menu has a dedicated music section where viewers can quickly find and watch the music they love – whether that’s picking the perfect soundtrack from Spotify for an evening-in, or watching trending releases on YouTube. With the newly-launched XITE music video app, fans can enjoy a personalised video experience on the big screen. Customers can customise their own playlist by selecting a style, era or mood and create a music video mix. XITE also lets you search for favourite videos, or specific artists.