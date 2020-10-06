Home Tech SmartFX Opened a New Representative Office in Dubai and Strengthened its Presence...
SmartFX Opened a New Representative Office in Dubai and Strengthened its Presence in the Middle East

0

SmartFX can now offer a localised trading experience to its clients based in the gulf, which includes the local payment solutions with customer support in their native language.

    DUBAI, UAE, October 05, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — SmartFX keeps expanding horizons as a rapidly growing Forex broker. On October 1st 2020, the company opened a new Representative office in Dubai, expanding its operations significantly while strengthening its presence in the Middle East.

The company is happy to receive its customers at office 403, Building 6, Bay Square, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE. Telephone Number for booking an appointment is +9714 4319003. The new office means that the SmartFX can now offer a localised trading experience to its clients based in the gulf, which includes the local payment solutions with customer support in their native language.

SmartFX offers 24 hours access to a diverse range of trading products including forex currency pairs, commodities, futures, indices and stocks. Through SmartFX and the world renowned MetaTrader 5 trading platform you can take advantage of low spreads, high liquidity, fast execution, Daily Technical Analysis and many more.

To get started simply open an account with SmartFX at www.smartfx.com within one minute.

SmartFX is owned and operated by Smart Securities and Commodities Limited. Company is Regulated by Vanuatu Financial Services Commissions (VFSC) and Authorized to deal with securities with providing all kinds of financial services to their clients. Registration number – 40491 with registered address at 1276, 1st floor Govant building, Kumul highway, Port Vila, Vanuatu.

# # #

