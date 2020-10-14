Smash Bros Steve release time: Ultimate DLC 7, update 9.0.0 early patch notes

While the final new Mii Fighter will be Travis, from Suda 51’s cult classic Wii series No More Heroes which is getting a third incarnation of the Nintendo Switch. Elsewhere, the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Steve DLC will bring with it a new staged called Minecraft World.

And in the run-up to the Smash Bros Steve release date and time the Japanese Smash Bros Twitter has revealed something interesting about this stage. Minecraft World will feature six different biomes, but if you would rather play on a specific stage then you just need to enter a button input.

Check out the embedded tweet in this article to find out which button inputs you need for each level of Minecraft World. The Smash Bros Steve DLC will be the seventh Challenger Pack for SSBU, and is the second one for Fighters Pass 2 following on from the release of Min Min in June.

Like this: Like Loading...