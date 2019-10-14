Sneaker illusion may tell if you’re left or right brain dominant: Do you see pink or teal?

The strikingly simple image, of a sports shoe, was shared by Smith in a video on his Instagram page. The colours you see in the image are said to indicate whether you are a creative, or logical, person.

Smith, 51, said: “I saw the image online and shared it with a bunch of people. It is really, really spectacular.

“What colour do you see? Show five or six people around you and ask them what they see. I think you’ll be surprised.

“There’s no right answer. But…it’s definitely not pink!”

The colour an individual perceives this shoe to be is said to reveal how their brains work.

A dominant left-brain has been linked with logical, analytical thought and reasoning. A right-dominant brain is more commonly associated with creativity, imagination and intuition.