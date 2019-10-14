Sneaker illusion may tell if you’re left or right brain dominant: Do you see pink or teal?

The strikingly simple image, of a sports shoe, was shared by Smith in a video on his Instagram page. The colours you see in the image are said to indicate whether you are a creative, or logical, person.
Smith, 51, said: “I saw the image online and shared it with a bunch of people. It is really, really spectacular.
“What colour do you see? Show five or six people around you and ask them what they see. I think you’ll be surprised.
“There’s no right answer. But…it’s definitely not pink!”
The colour an individual perceives this shoe to be is said to reveal how their brains work.
A dominant left-brain has been linked with logical, analytical thought and reasoning. A right-dominant brain is more commonly associated with creativity, imagination and intuition.
The original image was actually posted as far back as 2017 by @AliciaMarieBODY.
The account apparently belongs to fitness and gaming enthusiast Alicia Marie. She shared the image, writing “WHAT COLOR ARE THESE SNEAKERS/LACES?”
However, since the image has made the rounds on social media and has reemerged once before, thanks to rapper Lizzo.
She shared the image with the message: “Right and left brain dominant, if ur right brain is dominant, u will see combination of pink and white color,and if ur left brain is dominant, u will see it in grey and green color. Try with ur loved ones, very interesting.” (sic)
Now hoards online are debating which they see.
One wrote: “Deffo pink and white. But like a dusty pink.” (sic)
Another said: “Grey and teal with faint peach color across top of shoe—“ (sic)
One attempted to explain the illusions, replying: “Just jumping in here before this takes off: it’s not a left brained right brained thing.
“It’s whether or not you’re subconsciously compensating for the bad white balance of the photo. the pixels themselves are grey and teal, the shoe is pink and white.
However, there is no evidence that this illusion can really tell your what part of your brain is dominant. In fact, people having left or right dominant brains is somewhat of a myth, or at least unproven by science.
However, there is a definitive answer on the colour of the shoe.
An Elle.com a photo editor explained: “The camera’s not reading white as white—the color temperature is totally off.
”It’s like when you take a picture when you have a flash on, you will look bluer than you are, because flashes have have a blue tint—it’s cooler-colored, versus, like, a tungsten light.” (sic)
Optical illusions are often popular online, with internet users enjoying solving the puzzle. Thousands were baffled by a recent optical illusion in August.
Created by Swift Direct Blinds, the puzzle aims to raise awareness for the role bees play in the ecosystem. On average, it takes a person eight seconds to find the bee and some may try desperately to figure it out much quicker.
Seeing the picture online, one puzzler simply commented: “I could not see the bee”.