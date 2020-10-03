Home Celebrity So Cute! George, Charlotte and Louis Speak on Camera for the 1st...
Celebrity

So Cute! George, Charlotte and Louis Speak on Camera for the 1st Time

0

Mariah Cooper

A royal first! Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spoke on camera as they quizzed Sir David Attenborough on their pressing animal questions.

Kensington Palace shared the sweet video via Instagram on Saturday, October 3. The clip marks the first time all three children have been recorded speaking clearly to the camera.

George, 7, kicked off the questions when he asked the naturalist, 94, ” Hello David Attenborough, what animal do you think will become extinct next?” Attenborough replied he hopes no other animals will become extinct.

Charlotte, 5, for her part, asked, “Hello David Attenborough, I like spiders. Do you like spiders too?” to which the historian confirmed he also loves the insects.

Louis, 2, finished out the round of questioning when he asked, “What animal do you like?” Attenborough replied, “I think I like monkeys best because they’re such fun.”

Kensington Palace shared images via Instagram of the trio and their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, meeting Attenborough on September 26.

KENSINGTON PALACE HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share new photographs of their family with @DavidAttenborough,” the caption read. “The photographs were taken earlier this week in the gardens of Kensington Palace, after The Duke and Sir David attended an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film 🎞️ ‘David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet’.”

The statement continued: “With a shared passion for protecting the natural world, they continue to support one another in their missions to tackle some of the biggest environmental challenges our planet faces. This includes working together on The @EarthshotPrize the most prestigious global environment prize in history – further details of which will be shared in the coming weeks.”

- Advertisement -

Kensington Palace also shared details from the royal family’s meeting, including that Attenborough gifted George a tooth from a giant shark.

“Sir David found the tooth on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s, embedded in the island’s soft yellow limestone which was laid down during the Miocene period some 23 million years ago,” the palace explained. “Carcharocles is believed to have grown to 15 metres in length, which is about twice the length of the Great White, the largest shark alive today.”

Kate, 38, revealed she’s an Attenborough fan when she and William, also 38, video-chatted with schoolchildren in northern England in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The kids also asked them what the best famous person was that they had met — something I bet they don’t get asked very often!” Anita Ghidotti, chief executive of the Pendle Trust, said according to Hello! magazine. “The Duchess said that George has been watching lots of David Attenborough, Blue Planet and the like, so that would probably be hers.”

Listen to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!
Source:Us Weekly

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHonda quits F1 to leave Red Bull and AlphaTauri scrambling for new engines
Next articleHow Many Lives Can a Fashion Brand Have?

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Ian Ziering praises 'resilient' Shannen Doherty during breast cancer battle: 'That woman is a fighter'

Newslanes - 0
Ian Ziering praised "resilient" Shannen Doherty during her stage 4 cancer journey. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)It’s been 30 years since the series premiere of...
Read more
Celebrity

Strictly Come Dancing stars ‘could face the boot if caught kissing’ amid coronavirus fears

Newslanes - 0
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is set to kick off later this month, but in order to get the show safely back on air, changes...
Read more
Celebrity

Phillip Schofield’s ex says coming out could've jeopardised career as she talks romance

Newslanes - 0
“This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home.” He added: “My family have held me so close: they have tried to cheer...
Read more
Celebrity

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie, 23, Proudly Shows Off Her Stretch Marks & ‘Rolls’ In New Bikini Pics

Newslanes - 0
Jade Boren Gracie McGraw revealed the parts she had always ‘hated’ about her body, but now celebrates for being ‘sexy,’ in these beautiful bikini photos!Gracie...
Read more
Celebrity

‘Below Deck’ Cast Through the Years: A Guide to Who’s Dated Who

Newslanes - 0
Johnni Macke All aboard! The cast of Below Deck and its spinoff series will do just about anything for love … or at least to have a...
Read more
Celebrity

Ananda Lewis reveals stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis: 'I need you to get your mammograms'

Newslanes - 0
Ananda Lewis opens up about her breast cancer diagnosis. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)Ananda Lewis, a TV host familiar to longtime viewers of BET and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Ian Ziering praises 'resilient' Shannen Doherty during breast cancer battle: 'That woman is a fighter'

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Ian Ziering praised "resilient" Shannen Doherty during her stage 4 cancer journey. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)It’s been 30 years since the series premiere of...
Read more

Trump's Doctors Give Update On President's Health After Positive Coronavirus Test

World Newslanes - 0
Joe Palca White House physician Sean Conley says that President Trump was doing "very well" and that the symptoms he had are resolving and improving. Source:News...
Read more

Strictly Come Dancing stars ‘could face the boot if caught kissing’ amid coronavirus fears

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is set to kick off later this month, but in order to get the show safely back on air, changes...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: