Sofia Richie Steps Out for Dinner With Mystery Man After Scott Disick Split

Thank you, next? Sofia Richie stepped out for a dinner date with a mystery man two months after calling it quits with Scott Disick.

The model, 22, was spotted with an unidentified man at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday, October 17, in photos posted by the Daily Mail. Richie was dressed casually with a black shirt, pants and leather jacket. Her dinner date wore a white shirt, black pants and a tan jacket. The duo also donned black face masks when they visited the restaurant.

Richie’s outing comes days after Disick, 36, was photographed with model Megan Blake Irwin outside the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star previously dated Irwin, 28, in 2016. Earlier this month, Disick went to dinner with model Bella Banos, whom he was linked to in 2017. Richie unfollowed the Flip It Like Disick star on Instagram after his night out with Banos, 24.

Lionel Richie‘s youngest daughter and Disick began dating in 2017 following his split from Kourtney Kardashian. He and the Poosh founder, 41, son Mason, 10, daughter Penelope, 8, and son Reign, 5.

Us Weekly confirmed in May that the New York native and Richie ended their relationship, but the pair reconnected to celebrate the 4th of July. However, they officially called it quits on their romance one month later.

A source told Us in September that Richie’s loved ones are encouraging her to move on from the reality star.

“Sofia’s family think she is way better off without him,” the insider said at the time. “They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine. She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

Richie and Jaden Smith sparked romance rumors in September after they were spotted getting cozy at the beach. An eyewitness told Us that the pair “looked very intimate” as they held hands in the water.

“They were laughing and joking,” the onlooker said. “Sofia sat on the sand with her arms around Jaden, hugging him tightly, after they cooled off with a dip in the ocean. They only had eyes for each other.”

However, a source told Us in October that the twosome are “just really good friends,” adding, “They basically grew up together and there’s nothing romantic there.”

Later that month, a second source told Us that Richie doesn’t have her eye on any potential suitors. “Sofia isn’t interested in dating right now,” the insider said. “She is still healing from the breakup between her and Scott.”

