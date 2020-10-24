Home Celebrity Sofia Richie’s Family ‘Approves’ of BF Matthew Morton After Scott Disick
Sofia Richie’s Family ‘Approves’ of BF Matthew Morton After Scott Disick

Dory Jackson

Stamp of approval! Sofia Richie’s famous family is fully on board with her new relationship with Matthew Morton.

“Matt and Sofia are totally a thing, and he’s really excited about it,” an insider tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They both run in the same circle and have known each other. So, it’s easy and fun for both of them. Sofia’s family approves of him, which is super nice for her.”

The 22-year-old model’s family held a different viewpoint for her former relationship with Scott Disick. Last month, a source exclusively told Us that her loved ones believe she’s “way better off” without the 37-year-old Talentless founder.

“They have been advising her to do her own thing, especially during the quarantine,” the insider said. “She has been separating herself from the equation and it has been the healthy thing for her and her family.”

Us broke the news on October 19 of Richie’s new romance with Morton. Though a source noted that the new pair are “trying not to make a big deal about their relationship or about how serious it is,” Richie and Morton “are definitely seeing each other.”

Two days before Us confirmed the relationship, they sparked dating rumors while dining together at Nobu in Malibu.

Richie and Disick called off their nearly three-year romance in May. They briefly reconciled before breaking up for the second time in August. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has since been rumored to be dating model Bella Banos, whom he was first linked to in 2017 after getting caught in a Costa Rican hotel room with another woman during a family vacation.

A source told Us that Richie wasn’t “happy” to see photos of Disick out with Banos, 24, since they “are both trying to move on and do their own things.” Lionel Richie’s daughter subsequently unfollowed her former longtime beau on Instagram after his outing with Banos.

Not long after his time with Banos, the Flip It Like Disick star was spotted out with another model named Megan Blake Irwin. They were seen leaving Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood together on October 15.

Before beginning his years-long relationship with Richie, Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian on-and-off from 2006 to 2015. They share children Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

Disick’s “love” for the Poosh founder, 41, was “something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious” with her now-ex, a source revealed to Us in May. “It’s been an ongoing thing,” the insider continued. “It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone.”

