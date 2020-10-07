Home Tech Some Sky, BT and TalkTalk users set for a dramatic broadband boost...
Tech

Some Sky, BT and TalkTalk users set for a dramatic broadband boost – check your area here

Speaking about the update, Mark Logan Director of Products & Customer Commercial Proposition, said: “We’re stepping up our plans to stop selling our legacy analogue services and instead focus on providing people with a modern, future proof full fibre connection that can deliver all manner of new digital services over the top.

“Our recently updated target to build full fibre broadband to 4.5m homes and businesses by end of March 2021 (up from 4m) is part of our accelerated build plan and has enabled migration efforts to also be brought forward. Full Fibre or ‘Fibre to the Premises’ technology (FTTP) will be available to more than 75% of homes in these 51 new locations by October 2021, as it makes no sense – both operationally and commercially, to keep the old and new network running side-by-side.”

Here’s all the areas getting the upgrade: Armagh • Bangor • Barry • North Tyneside • Mid Devon • Brentwood • Thanet • Bromsgrove • West Lothian • Northumberland • Cornwall • South Cambridgeshire • Coventry • Doncaster • Wrexham • Wirral • Rushcliffe • Highland • Flintshire • Northumberland • Swindon • Northumberland • Scottish Borders • Ilford North • Aylesbury Vale • Suffolk Coastal • Isle of Anglesey • Ribble Valley • Craigavon • Newtownards & Bangor • Orpington • Penzance • Rickmansworth • Stanecastle • Tadcaster • Thames Ditton • Thamesmead • Thornton Heath • Sefton • Waternish • Basildon • Winterton • Wollaton • Woodgate • Wythenshawe • Zelah

