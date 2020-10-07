Home Gaming Somebody should make a game about: Dyslexia
Gaming

Somebody should make a game about: Dyslexia

0

I’m pretty good at ‘hard’ games. I’m not world-class, not by any means. I won’t be signed to an esports team any time soon. But I can grapplehook through Sekiro, summit the peaks of Celeste and dodge bullets in Cuphead like the best of them. The internet told me to ‘git gud’ and I got fairly decent! There is one game, however, that gives me trouble. Papers, Please.

Papers, Please isn’t known for its difficulty. The game casts you as an immigration officer for a small, fictitious, Eastern Bloc state. People trundle up to your checkpoint and you have to examine their documents before you decide whether or not to let them through. Apparently, Papers, Please is full of devious moral quandaries. Your code of ethics will be tested as you balance your duty to your nation with the burdens of paying rent and ‘doing the right thing’. It sounds great. I’m sure it is great. But I wouldn’t know. I couldn’t get past the first level.

You see, playing Papers, Please involves carefully scanning documents and teasing out tiny inconsistencies. Does this photograph match the person in front of you? Is the date right? Has their passport been stamped by the right agencies? At this point, I feel the malaise of confusion descend. I seem to have let a spy into the country. The clock is ticking. I get flustered. I have now let in a whole agency of spies, bootleggers and other assorted enemies of the people. The klaxon sounds. My shift has ended. I have been fired and my family have starved. Drat. Dyslexic people clearly shouldn’t become immigration officers.

An estimated one in ten people suffer from some form of dyslexia. Dyslexia is one of a number of specific learning difficulties. ‘Specific’ because they affect only one area of learning. You might appear eloquent, smart and able in all other respects, but your homework looks like the dog has eaten it. Or maybe written it. This inconsistency can be exasperating for others, especially teachers, and the disparity between your apparent ability and your actual performance is often attributed to laziness.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

As the name implies, dyslexia is defined by difficulties with reading and writing. Reading can be a chore. You often miss or muddle words. Sometimes whole sentences vanish. Spelling is another sore spot. You might know that ‘missing’ has two S’s, but you’ve only written one. Even with a spellchecker, homophones can be hazardous. Capitals creep in where they’re not Wanted. And everything takes aeons.

However, these reading and writing issues are actually the consequences of a deeper problem with information processing. Dyslexic people can have difficulty parsing sets of instructions. They may have issues with organisation and, as consequence, poor time management. They can lose things, can find it hard to read maps and sometimes have difficulty distinguishing their left from their right.

The causes of dyslexia are not fully agreed upon. Some have proposed that it might be a problem with the interconnectedness of different brain regions. Others think it might be due to issues with the cerebellum, the nubbin at the bottom of your brain that plays a critical role in movement. Whatever the cause, it would be good to show frustrated teachers and colleagues what it is like to be dyslexic. And if games can simulate working as a Soviet border officer, they’re probably up to the task.

In fact, you can already use games to emulate some of the symptoms of dyslexia. All you have to do is knock back six shots of Patrón and try the first level of Papers, Please. But that doesn’t capture everything. It doesn’t capture trying to follow a simple recipe, reading the steps in the wrong order, missing a line then realising the meal is burnt. It doesn’t capture the frustration in your partner’s eyes when you miss an item off the shopping list or once again fail to follow a fairly simple to-do list. Finally, it doesn’t capture the mild stigma and associated self-doubt that accompany the disorder. I will always remember the time a friend’s brother suggested that dyslexia was just a clinical term for stupidity. I enjoyed watching him squirm when I politely told him that I was dyslexic, but in truth I often worry that I have fabricated my own condition to get special treatment. I only have to turn off the spellchecker to prove that this isn’t true. However, there is still room for greater public literacy in dyslexia. And someone should make a game about it.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleEarly Prime Day 2020 Deals To Shop Now If You Can't Wait
Next articleScottish National 5 exams to be cancelled in 2021

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Ninja roasts Fortnite pros at final Ninja Battles event

0
james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett) It’s sad to say goodbye to Ninja Battles, but Tuesday’s tournament was pure comedy. While Tyler “Ninja” Blevins may have turned his focus...
Read more
Gaming

Steam Game Festival autumn edition: Start time, FREE downloads, what to expect

0
Hellish Quart is a physics-based sword fighting game that is made by a former animator and motion capture actor for CD Projekt Red's classic...
Read more
Gaming

Sony expects PS5 to beat PS4, sell over 7m by April

0
And defends next-gen games price hike.Sony is bullish about the PlayStation 5's prospects - so much it expects its new console to beat the PlayStation...
Read more
Gaming

Loki Rework Headlines Smite’s Newest Update

0
A.J. “TitanAjax” WalkerLoki, first introduced in 2012, was one of the earliest gods to join the battleground. After years of love and hate (of...
Read more
Gaming

Nintendo Direct October 2020 Treehouse LIVE event: A must-watch for Legend of Zelda fans

0
Nintendo Switch fans should tune in to a special Direct conference later today (October 7), as Treehouse Live makes a return. The upcoming Nintendo Treehouse...
Read more
Gaming

FIFA 21 TOTW 2 reveal: FUT launch time, Team of the Week card predictions

0
FIFA 21 TOTW 2 reveal: Now the new season has commenced the FIFA Team of the Week promotion has returned, but there is one...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

How to Watch the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate

Tech 0
Caitlin Kelly So, some stuff has happened since the last one of these. Not going to get into all of it now, but suffice to...
Read more

Dinosaur discovery: Palaeontologists unearth carnivore with crocodile-like senses

Science 0
The researchers discovered ring-like features startlingly similar to the remarkable sensory nodes found on the scales of crocodiles. These Integumentary Sense Organs (ISOs), are nodes...
Read more

Mortal Kombat 11 Rambo DLC reveal date and time for NEW guest character

Entertainment 0
Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm has even more content planned for the popular fighting game. Since launching back in 2019, Mortal Kombat 11 fans have...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: