Sony PlayStation classic Silent Hill makes a return, but not in the way you think

PS4 gamers keeping their fingers crossed that Konami will revive the beloved Silent Hill franchise have been dealt a blow. Silent Hill first made its name back in 1999 when it launched on the original Sony PlayStation. The Konami classic came out in the aftermath of the release of Resident Evil 2 when survival horror was the hot new thing. The series spawned a number of iterations, including the brilliant PS2 game Silent Hill 2 and the tantalising PT demo.

This showcased the Silent Hills project that Hideo Kojima was working on before the MGS mastermind and Konami parted ways. PT was a truly terrifying, jaw-dropping experience that gave an exciting glimpse into what Kojima had planned for the Silent Hill series. Sadly, when Kojima and Konami’s long-standing partnership ended so too did the dream of ever seeing Silent Hills released. PT itself was taken off the PS Store following the Kojima and Konami break-up, with the MGS visionary going onto work on Death Stranding instead.

Since then fans have been left wondering if the Silent Hill franchise will ever made a comeback in some shape or form. In August this year fans were left hoping new games were in the works when the Silent Hill trademark was renewed by Konami in August. While the news may have left fans hoping for an imminent new Silent Hill game, sadly the next project bearing the series’ moniker has been revealed. And, unfortunately, the next Silent Hill release is not a game – but a slot machine called Silent Hill Escape.

According to a post by Yahoo! Finance, Silent Hill Escape is a “for-wager slot experience”. The new Silent Hill slot machine will debut on Konami’s latest cabinet which features a 49-inch 4K curved display. The latest Konami news brings back those memories of the Metal Gear Solid 3 Snake Eater pachinko machine that was unveiled in 2016.