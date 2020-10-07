Home Lifestyle Sophie, Countess of Wessex body language shows 'awkwardness' in marriage to Prince...
Sophie, Countess of Wessex body language shows 'awkwardness' in marriage to Prince Edward

The expert said: “The power and status balance shown in the body language of their wedding day appeared to mimic Charles and Diana.

“Edward looked keen to show himself as a bit of a regal charmer doing all the dominant stuff while Sophie stood beautiful and slightly shyly by his side.

“His glances at Sophie looked infused with pride but his subtler body language signals suggested some awkwardness, with the rigid and self-consciously placed right arm and the equally rigid-looking smile.

“He looked to be trying too hard to get it all right and the thinking of the time was that it might sadly all end in tears.”

Judi suggested that Prince Edward appeared “awkward” amid uncertainty of the royal marriage.

Prince Edward was the youngest of his siblings to marry and is the only one of the Queen’s children to have not separated.

Despite any possible worries at the time of their wedding, Sophie and Edward’s body language suggest their relationship has only become stronger.

Sophie has also transitioned easily into her role representing the monarch, the expert added.

She added: “Sophie appears to enjoy stepping into the royal limelight but we never see any signs of vanity from her.

“One of the most telling traits as a couple though appears to be the way they appear engaged and amused by one another during conversations.

“Compare Edward’s congruent smiles and laughter to the performed ones on his wedding day and it does seem to suggest increased delight in Sophie’s company.

“They seem to make one another laugh and Sophie’s eye-connect as she chats and smiles suggests the admiration and love might be mutual.”

The couple’s body langauge suggests they have only become closer over the years. 

The royal line of succession – who outranks who?

The line of succession to the British throne dictates the order in which each member of the Royal Family would ascend to the throne.

It is also seen as a ranking of importance with the head of the line, the Queen, taking the place of ruler.

Older children come before younger children. Traditionally boys came before girls, but this law was changed on 26 March 2015 before the birth of Prince William’s first child.

Incredibly, Catholics are still excluded from the line of succession, as are children born outside of wedlock.

The royals, who usually stick to a strict protocol when appearing in public, often arrive at events in ascending order of importance, with the most important royal arriving last.

Prince Charles, 71, is currently second-in-line to the British throne, followed by Prince William, 38, his oldest son.

Then comes Prince William’s children, George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two, and they are followed by Prince Harry, 35. Prince Harry is succeeded by his son Archie Harrison, born in May 2019.

