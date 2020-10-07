Sophie, Countess of Wessex body language shows 'awkwardness' in marriage to Prince Edward

The expert said: “The power and status balance shown in the body language of their wedding day appeared to mimic Charles and Diana. “Edward looked keen to show himself as a bit of a regal charmer doing all the dominant stuff while Sophie stood beautiful and slightly shyly by his side. “His glances at Sophie looked infused with pride but his subtler body language signals suggested some awkwardness, with the rigid and self-consciously placed right arm and the equally rigid-looking smile. “He looked to be trying too hard to get it all right and the thinking of the time was that it might sadly all end in tears.” DON’T MISS

Judi suggested that Prince Edward appeared “awkward” amid uncertainty of the royal marriage. Prince Edward was the youngest of his siblings to marry and is the only one of the Queen’s children to have not separated. Despite any possible worries at the time of their wedding, Sophie and Edward’s body language suggest their relationship has only become stronger. Sophie has also transitioned easily into her role representing the monarch, the expert added.

She added: "Sophie appears to enjoy stepping into the royal limelight but we never see any signs of vanity from her. "One of the most telling traits as a couple though appears to be the way they appear engaged and amused by one another during conversations. "Compare Edward's congruent smiles and laughter to the performed ones on his wedding day and it does seem to suggest increased delight in Sophie's company. "They seem to make one another laugh and Sophie's eye-connect as she chats and smiles suggests the admiration and love might be mutual." The couple's body langauge suggests they have only become closer over the years.

