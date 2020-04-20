Sophie, Countess of Wessex body language with Queen shows she could scoop huge royal role

Following the royal “step back” of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, other members of the family will now need to take on their duties.

Sophie’s body language with the Queen could reveal why she may be chosen for the extra responsibilities.

Body language expert Judi James told Express.co.uk: “The Queen’s body language with Sophie always suggests her daughter-in-law is a bit of a confidante.

“Sophie’s relaxed, constantly calm and upbeat demeanour seeming to allow the Queen to relax more in her company, too.”

DON’T MISS