Sophie, Countess of Wessex has added more 'drama' to Royal Family in this way

While it is likely she has had training on speeches as a royal, her former career may influence her appearances.

The Countess had a career in public relations before she married the Prince.

Since coronavirus restrictions started to ease in the UK, Sophie has continued to carry out her duties.

When making appearances on his behalf, Judi explained she is more relaxed than when speaking in front of the Queen.

It is thought Sophie has taken on some duties from her father-in-law, Prince Philip.

“Taking over the Duke of Edinburgh’s duties for a speech at the CMI she began in a similar understated style before going what she called ‘off-piste’.”

She said: “Sophie’s background was in media and she can also deliver a mean corporate speaking style.

When speaking in public, Judi also explained Sophie will usually speak naturally rather than relying on a script.

She continued: “Sophie did use ‘ums’ as verbal fillers, which could have implied some nervousness at the start.

“But they were rare enough to add a more natural appeal to her talk, rather than sticking to an unemotional, word-perfect delivery that might have had less impact.”

The expert suggested Sophie does not read of a script which helps her connect with her audience.

