Sophie, Countess of Wessex has added more 'drama' to Royal Family in this way

Since coronavirus restrictions started to ease in the UK, Sophie has continued to carry out her duties.

The Countess had a career in public relations before she married the Prince.

While it is likely she has had training on speeches as a royal, her former career may influence her appearances.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, body language expert Judi James explained her speaking style.

She said: “Sophie’s background was in media and she can also deliver a mean corporate speaking style.

“Taking over the Duke of Edinburgh’s duties for a speech at the CMI she began in a similar understated style before going what she called ‘off-piste’.”

It is thought Sophie has taken on some duties from her father-in-law, Prince Philip.

When making appearances on his behalf, Judi explained she is more relaxed than when speaking in front of the Queen.

When speaking in public, Judi also explained Sophie will usually speak naturally rather than relying on a script.

She continued: “Sophie did use ‘ums’ as verbal fillers, which could have implied some nervousness at the start.

“But they were rare enough to add a more natural appeal to her talk, rather than sticking to an unemotional, word-perfect delivery that might have had less impact.”

The expert suggested Sophie does not read of a script which helps her connect with her audience.

The royal line of succession – who outranks who?

The line of succession to the British throne dictates the order in which each member of the Royal Family would ascend to the throne.

It is also seen as a ranking of importance with the head of the line, the Queen, taking the place of ruler.

Older children come before younger children. Traditionally boys came before girls, but this law was changed on 26 March 2015 before the birth of Prince William’s first child.

Incredibly, Catholics are still excluded from the line of succession, as are children born outside of wedlock.

The royals, who usually stick to a strict protocol when appearing in public, often arrive at events in ascending order of importance, with the most important royal arriving last.

Prince Charles, 71, is currently second-in-line to the British throne, followed by Prince William, 38, his oldest son.

Then comes Prince William’s children, George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two, and they are followed by Prince Harry, 35. Prince Harry is succeeded by his son Archie Harrison, born in May 2019.

Source:Daily Express

