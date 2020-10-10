Home Celebrity Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Bella Hadid Recreate Kylie's ‘KUWTK’ Scene
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Bella Hadid Recreate Kylie's ‘KUWTK’ Scene

Mariah Cooper

Imitation is flattery! Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and Bella Hadid impersonated Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian in the most recent episode of  Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The scene took place during the Thursday, October 8, episode, which followed the Kardashian-Jenner clan on a family trip to Palm Springs. At dinner, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, was ready to get the party, but Kardashian, 41, was feeling more mellow.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Bella Hadid, and Kylie Jenner. Shutterstock (4)

“‘Cause I’m gonna get wasted,” Jenner sang at the table. “I just finished a cold cup of 42 and I’m about to go for my second one. Kourtney, what the f–k are you on?”

“I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread,” the Poosh founder replied.

Turner, 24, and Jonas, 31 — who welcomed their daughter, Willa, in July — took on the TikTok challenge with the Game of Thrones alum portraying Jenner. The Jonas Brothers member channeled Kardashian while he ate ice cream.

Jonas shared the TikTik video via Instagram on Friday, October 9, captioned, “WaAaSsSstEDDDD.”

Hadid, 24, also paid homage while celebrating her birthday on Friday. The model posted a clip via Instagram of herself as she lip-synced along to Jenner’s words while her pal impersonated Kardashian.

Jenner approved of Hadid’s imitation writing, “iconic.” Khloé Kardashian also commented, “HHahahahahaha i am dead.”

Later in the episode, the makeup mogul got into a physical fight with her sister Kendall Jenner. The former Victoria’s Secret model left in a car with Jenner and Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, after visiting a drag bar.

The Life of Kylie alum refused to drop Kendall off at home, which led to an altercation between the sisters. Kendall FaceTimed Kourtney during the incident claiming her younger sister put her “heel into my f–king neck.” Kylie replied, “That’s because you f–king slapped me!” Kendall also alleged that Gamble, 39, cursed at her during the fight.

Despite the drama, Kylie and Kendall joked about their feud via Twitter while the episode aired.

Kylie reposted a fan’s tweet that included a gif of the sisters slapping and kicking each other in the car as children. The user wrote, “Lost footage of what was going on in that car just now” to which Kylie replied, “Pretty accurate.” Kendall added, “Lmao! actually tho!”

