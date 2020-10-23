Sophie Turner Mocks Donald Trump During Final Debate: ‘He Called Europe A Country’

By

Jade Boren

During the final presidential debate on Oct. 22, Donald Trump left people in tears after mistaking the continent of Europe for a country — ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner included.

Donald Trump, 74, referred to the continent of Europe as a country during the final presidential debate on Oct. 22, and the flub didn’t miss Sophie Turner’s ears. The 24-year-old Game of Thrones actress immediately hopped onto her Instagram Story to share her reaction to the brain fart: a photo of her face, caught in mid-laughter. “He called Europe a country,” the HBO star wrote over her amused face.

Trump had been discussing working with other countries on finding a response to the coronavirus as he faced off against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday evening. “We also have others that we’re working on very closely with, other countries, in particular Europe,” Trump said in a tone so confident, it made the mistake even more apparent.

Sophie, who just welcomed a daughter named Willa with husband Joe Jonas in July, wasn’t the only person who caught on to Trump’s geographical blunder. “Who’s gonna tell @realDonaldTrump that Europe isn’t a country?,” one person watching the debate asked on Twitter, while another tweeted, “Started the debate from the beginning and Donald Trump just referred to Europe as a country [laughing emoji] if it wasn’t real life it would be absolutely hilarious.”

Hi, Trump. Just reminding you that Europe is a continent, not a country. — Preston “Just An Adjunct Professor of Law” Mitchum (@PrestonMitchum) October 23, 2020

Confusing Europe for a country wasn’t the only alarming comment Trump had made during the debate. The POTUS tried to claim that the 545 immigrant children who were torn apart from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border beginning in 2017 and whose parents still can’t be found (per court documents reviewed by The New York Times) are “SO well take care of.”

Trump also caused a stir on Twitter for calling his hometown of New York City a “ghost town” because of the pandemic, as he tried to push for the complete reopening of the country. The observation confused NYC locals like The Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen, who tweeted that NYC is “not a ghost town,” while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio quipped on Twitter, “The only ‘ghost town’ will be Mar-a-Lago after you’re forced into retirement on Election Day.” As you can see, celebrities had a lot to say before the upcoming 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3, as more and more stars encourage fans to pay attention to politics and vote!