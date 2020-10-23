Home Celebrity Sophie Turner Mocks Donald Trump During Final Debate: ‘He Called Europe A...
Celebrity

Sophie Turner Mocks Donald Trump During Final Debate: ‘He Called Europe A Country’

0

By

Jade Boren

Sophie Turner Mocks Donald Trump During Final Debate: ‘He Called Europe A Country’ 1

During the final presidential debate on Oct. 22, Donald Trump left people in tears after mistaking the continent of Europe for a country — ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner included.

Donald Trump, 74, referred to the continent of Europe as a country during the final presidential debate on Oct. 22, and the flub didn’t miss Sophie Turner’s ears. The 24-year-old Game of Thrones actress immediately hopped onto her Instagram Story to share her reaction to the brain fart: a photo of her face, caught in mid-laughter. “He called Europe a country,” the HBO star wrote over her amused face.

Trump had been discussing working with other countries on finding a response to the coronavirus as he faced off against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, 77, at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday evening. “We also have others that we’re working on very closely with, other countries, in particular Europe,” Trump said in a tone so confident, it made the mistake even more apparent.

Sophie, who just welcomed a daughter named Willa with husband Joe Jonas in July, wasn’t the only person who caught on to Trump’s geographical blunder. “Who’s gonna tell @realDonaldTrump that Europe isn’t a country?,” one person watching the debate asked on Twitter, while another tweeted, “Started the debate from the beginning and Donald Trump just referred to Europe as a country [laughing emoji] if it wasn’t real life it would be absolutely hilarious.”

Confusing Europe for a country wasn’t the only alarming comment Trump had made during the debate. The POTUS tried to claim that the 545 immigrant children who were torn apart from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border beginning in 2017 and whose parents still can’t be found (per court documents reviewed by The New York Times) are “SO well take care of.”

Trump also caused a stir on Twitter for calling his hometown of New York City a “ghost town” because of the pandemic, as he tried to push for the complete reopening of the country. The observation confused NYC locals like The Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen, who tweeted that NYC is “not a ghost town,” while New York Mayor Bill de Blasio quipped on Twitter, “The only ‘ghost town’ will be Mar-a-Lago after you’re forced into retirement on Election Day.” As you can see, celebrities had a lot to say before the upcoming 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3, as more and more stars encourage fans to pay attention to politics and vote!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoronavirus UK: ‘Delirium’ is a key coronavirus symptom in older people – how to spot it
Next articleOzzie Smith on Lou Brock: ‘You never saw Lou without a smile’

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Selena Gomez and More Stars Voting in Elections: See the Photos

0
By Erin Crabtree Get out the vote! Celebrities are using every tool in their arsenals to encourage people to vote, including posting photos of themselves exercising...
Read more
Celebrity

Kelly Ripa’s Husband Mark Consuelos Is ‘Packing Heat’ In Super Tight Pants As Fans Notice Big ‘Shadow’

0
By bshilliday Kelly Ripa is no stranger to showing off photos of sexy husband Mark Consuelos. She shared a throwback Halloween costume snapshot where fans were...
Read more
Celebrity

Lily James Was “Shocked” After Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald Refuted Split Rumors

0
By This pursuit of love is not ending well. Lily James is feeling completely "mortified" nearly two weeks after her romantic rendezvous with married co-star...
Read more
Celebrity

‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss, 44, Looks Unrecognizable As A Cat In Sexy Halloween Costume: ‘Purrrrrfect’

0
By Jade Boren Kandi Burruss gave the cast of ‘Cats’ a run for their money with her feline costume! The ‘RHOA’ star even used prosthetic makeup...
Read more
Celebrity

Justin Hartley ‘Cautions’ His Daughter on Rumors Surrounding His Personal Life

0
By Johnni Macke Drowning out the noise. Justin Hartley opened up about how he deals with rumors surrounding his love life after his Chrishell Stause split,...
Read more
Celebrity

Charlize Theron, Tyra Banks & More Powerful Women Who Never Married

0
By Julia Teti These accomplished women have either opted not to wed, or have simply never said ‘I do!’ Check out incredible ladies like Charlize Theron,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

TUI to resume Canary Islands quarantine-free holidays this weekend

Travel 0
By It comes after a travel ban lasting 89 days. Holidaymakers can now enjoy a break in the Canary Islands without the need to quarantine on...
Read more

Eco Boutique Launches its Flagship Store Selling Sustainable Home, Beauty, and Fashion Goods While Offering Educational and Recycling Programs to the Community

Fashion 0
By "We extend our environmental approach into everything we do. It's important that if we're going to talk the talk, we must walk the walk,"...
Read more

Ozzie Smith on Lou Brock: ‘You never saw Lou without a smile’

Sports 0
By <!-- --> ...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack. And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale. The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress