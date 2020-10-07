Sophie Wessex message hints she is 'peace-keeper-in-chief' among 'battling royals'

According to Judi, Sophie is keen not to make the quote about herself.

The analyst said: “Sophie hasn’t made this quote about herself but it’s hard to avoid spotting the empathy here.”

Judi claimed Sophie has settled into her role as a working royal and proven herself to be an invaluable member of the Firm.

The expert said: “After some mistakes in the earlier years of her marriage, Sophie appears to have kept her head down as a royal and quietly got on with both her job and her marriage in a way that the other top-rank members of the firm have struggled with.”

“These ‘capabilities’ have resulted in Sophie’s recent rise through the ranks as peace-keeper-in-chief, a kind of calm, experienced royal presence who can be trusted to do the job competently and to help guide and even placate some of the battling royals around her.”

Like this: Like Loading...