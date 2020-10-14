Home Celebrity Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel Says He’s Marrying Heather Mascoe
Celebrity

Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel Says He’s Marrying Heather Mascoe

0

Johnni Macke

Ready to tie the knot? Thomas Ravenel revealed that he’s planning to marry Heather Mascoe after the pair welcomed their first child earlier this year.

“Did anyone know I’m getting married?” Ravenel, 58, tweeted on Tuesday, October 13.

The former Southern Charm star confirmed that he isn’t getting a prenup when tying the knot, either. After one Twitter user asked about whether he’d get the legal document, Ravenel answered, “Not with this one. No need.”

Thomas Ravenel at a screening for ‘Thoroughbreds’ on February 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Mediapunch/Shutterstock

When another fan got excited about possibly seeing the wedding play out on the Bravo show, Ravenel shut them down quickly. “Absolutely not. Lol,” he tweeted.

Ravenel was fired from the series in 2018 following his assault and battery arrest. In September 2019, he pleaded guilty to third degree assault and battery charges and received a 30-day sentence suspended to a $ 500 fine.

His third child’s arrival, however, was teased in the September trailer for season 7.

The politician and Mascoe welcomed their son, Jonathan, in June, although the pair were not together at the time.

The former state treasurer and the nurse, 38, briefly dated in summer 2019, with the TV personality telling the Daily Mail in July that they were now “good friends” after going their separate ways.

- Advertisement -

“Here’s my new son Jonathan Jackson Ravenel who’s just 3 weeks old,” the reality star wrote via Instagram in July, introducing his fans to his youngest child.

Mascoe is mother to two other children, a son and a daughter, with ex Leo Chiagkouris.

Ravenel, for his part, shares two children, daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4, with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis. The pair have joint custody of their kids, following a lengthy court battle after their 2015 split.

We’re moving forward, which is the first time I’ve said that in a long time and it feels good,” Dennis, 29, told Us Weekly in November, noting the pair’s coparenting relationship is “great.”

After his split from Dennis, the former political figure dated Ashley Jacobs. Their tumultuous relationship played out on Southern Charm during season 5 and 6, before they called it quits in August 2018.

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe Making of Red Wings: Aces of the Sky
Next articleYou can get 30% off a year's membership to PS Now during Prime Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Tattooed Chest While Lounging Poolside Shirtless With Puppy Oscar

0
Erin Silvia Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a new photo of himself laying back and relaxing with his puppy while wearing only shorts,...
Read more
Celebrity

Scott Disick Shows Off Reign’s Super Cool Mohawk After New Haircut — See Before & After Makeover Pics

0
Jade Boren Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign, transformed into a little punk rock star! The five-year-old got an even more extreme mohawk than...
Read more
Celebrity

Scott Baio, Dean Cain, Kristy Swanson talk Trump and Hollywood in new doc trailer: 'They just don’t like the man'

0
President Trump does not have much of a fan club in Hollywood. Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro, John Legend, Miley Cyrus and countless others...
Read more
Celebrity

Piers Morgan in brutal swipe towards 'surprisingly popular' GMB co-star Charlotte Hawkins

0
Piers Morgan, 55, recently appeared on his Good Morning Britain colleague Charlotte Hawkins' podcast and admitted he was shocked at how popular she was....
Read more
Celebrity

Bachelorette Clare Crawley Falls Hard for Dale on Night 1: 'I Just Know'

0
Erin Crabtree Love at first sight! Clare Crawley did not waste any time setting her sights on the man of her dreams during the Tuesday,...
Read more
Celebrity

Jurnee Smollett Reveals Why A Powerful Trip To South Africa Kept Her From Quitting Acting

0
Erin Silvia Jurnee Smollett shared details of the charitable journey she went on to South Africa with other celebs, such as Samuel L. Jackson, to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Facebook Group for Robert Graham Clothing Collectors Grows to More Than 1000 Members in First 8 Months

Fashion 0
It's a fun Robert Graham fan group that enjoys wearing and celebrating everything Robert Graham. ---Ron Sturgeon, Founder of Robert Graham Clothing Collectors    FORT WORTH,...
Read more

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Tattooed Chest While Lounging Poolside Shirtless With Puppy Oscar

Celebrity 0
Erin Silvia Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a new photo of himself laying back and relaxing with his puppy while wearing only shorts,...
Read more

High blood pressure: Struggling to remember past events? It could be due to hypertension

Health 0
As the volume of blood circulating through your blood vessels increases, so does the pressure on you artery walls - hence high blood pressure. In...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: