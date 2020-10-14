Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel Says He’s Marrying Heather Mascoe

Johnni Macke

Ready to tie the knot? Thomas Ravenel revealed that he’s planning to marry Heather Mascoe after the pair welcomed their first child earlier this year.

“Did anyone know I’m getting married?” Ravenel, 58, tweeted on Tuesday, October 13.

The former Southern Charm star confirmed that he isn’t getting a prenup when tying the knot, either. After one Twitter user asked about whether he’d get the legal document, Ravenel answered, “Not with this one. No need.”

When another fan got excited about possibly seeing the wedding play out on the Bravo show, Ravenel shut them down quickly. “Absolutely not. Lol,” he tweeted.

Ravenel was fired from the series in 2018 following his assault and battery arrest. In September 2019, he pleaded guilty to third degree assault and battery charges and received a 30-day sentence suspended to a $ 500 fine.

His third child’s arrival, however, was teased in the September trailer for season 7.

The politician and Mascoe welcomed their son, Jonathan, in June, although the pair were not together at the time.

The former state treasurer and the nurse, 38, briefly dated in summer 2019, with the TV personality telling the Daily Mail in July that they were now “good friends” after going their separate ways.

- Advertisement -

“Here’s my new son Jonathan Jackson Ravenel who’s just 3 weeks old,” the reality star wrote via Instagram in July, introducing his fans to his youngest child.

Mascoe is mother to two other children, a son and a daughter, with ex Leo Chiagkouris.

Ravenel, for his part, shares two children, daughter Kensie, 6, and son Saint, 4, with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis. The pair have joint custody of their kids, following a lengthy court battle after their 2015 split.

“We’re moving forward, which is the first time I’ve said that in a long time and it feels good,” Dennis, 29, told Us Weekly in November, noting the pair’s coparenting relationship is “great.”

After his split from Dennis, the former political figure dated Ashley Jacobs. Their tumultuous relationship played out on Southern Charm during season 5 and 6, before they called it quits in August 2018.

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews

Like this: Like Loading...