Space Engineers: Sparks of the Future DLC is Available Now on Xbox One

Marek Rosa, CEO / Creative Director / Founder, Keen Software House

As lifelong fans of the science fiction genre, we are always seeking opportunities to give this, one of our most beloved themes, a much deserved tribute – all the while, enabling our players to take their creations to a completely different level. Our goal is to provide the community with a means of breathing new life and sci-fi style into existing creations as well as the opportunity to design something completely new from scratch!

We have always dreamed that we would have the opportunity to experiment with the Sci-Fi and Hi-Tech themes. A chance to introduce some shiny new features like the long awaited Hinge, Small Doors, 3D letters, and the Automatic Weather system. There are five new LCD posters for you to decorate your worlds too, as well as the feature to rotate images in LCD panels – all of this is available in the free portion of this update! Oh and also, don’t forget to check out the Sparks of the Future Space Station. Enter the Shooting Range mini-scenario and see the Sparks of the Future Pack blocks and Armor skins exclusively available in the paid (DLC) version only!

In addition to introducing new blocks and features, in the paid Sparks of the Future Pack (DLC) section of this update – we have also completely redesigned a number of our existing blocks: Multi-Sided Interior wall, Sci-Fi Ion and Atmospheric Thrusters, Button panels with customizable LCDs just to name a few. And of course don’t forget to check the new and cool modular Neon Tubes, as well as the new Sci-FI Armor Skin and two Neon Armor Skins that are available in paid DLC! We really hope you’re going to love them all since these blocks will definitely add a lot to your Sci-Fi interiors and exteriors.

We are excited and pleased to announce the release of Sparks of the Future update – a stylized collection of both futuristic and sci-fi themed cosmetics as well as a number of highly anticipated and community requested features! Sparks of the Future pack explores our fascination with science and science fiction and delivers on that with a vision of hi-tech visuals in the Space Engineers universe.

This update includes both free features as well as the option of paid DLC. Functional items that directly impact game mechanics are always offered as a free upgrade. Cosmetic upgrades are included as paid DLC content. This is how we structure all of our Major DLC releases and we hope you enjoy it.

