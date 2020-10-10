Home Science Space Race OVER? Joe Biden’s plan to ‘make China NASA's partner' as...
Science

Space Race OVER? Joe Biden’s plan to ‘make China NASA's partner' as US election heats up

0

The US election race is heating up, with the pandemic becoming the main talking point as US President Donald Trump’s personal physician claims he is ready to return to public engagements this weekend. But while coronavirus takes centre stage, the issue of space exploration and the NASA budget injects considerable uncertainty. President Trump has made his policy clear – a programme to return astronauts to the Moon and eventually send them to Mars and he has also established a new branch of the military – the Space Force – to protect US assets in the cosmos.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

What Mr Biden plans to do is still unclear.

He has an extensive career in public service, first winning a Senate seat in 1972 and running for President three times, yet there is limited evidence of his public stance on the matter. 

But, in 2008 Mr Biden unsuccessfully ran for President and managed to get on the record regarding his policy. 

At the time, he said he “wanted to make China a full partner in space exploration, rather than a frustrated new entrant that had to catch up to the United States”.

- Advertisement -

Joe Biden said he wanted to make China a partner of NASA (Image: GETTY)

Trump has returned to the White House (Image: GETTY)

A post-debate summary also referenced the fact that Mr Biden professed his support for robotic programmes, and when asked about human spaceflight, said: “With clear leadership, we can do anything, good luck.”

After being selected as the Vice Presidential candidate alongside former US President Barack Obama, Mr Biden alluded to his plans once more.

He criticised the gap between the Space Shuttle retirement and the next generation of rockets, spoke favourably regarding commercial crew proposals, and specifically focused on the job creation aspects of investing in NASA. 

But the 2008 Democratic Party Platform only had a single line pledging to “invest in a strong and durable vision for space exploration”.

But, as experts point to a Space Race 2 being carved out, Mr Biden’s rhetoric will likely have to change as China steps up its space capabilities.

- Advertisement -

READ MORE: Boris Johnson handed ‘perfect plan’ to double UK industry and pump BILLIONS into economy

Joe Biden is hoping to become US President (Image: GETTY)

Related articles

Emeritus Professor of Space Science at the Open University, John Zarnecki told Express.co.uk: “The Space Race, if there is one, is going to be between the US and China.

“China doesn’t make mad claims and they are, by their own admission, behind the Americans, but they are catching up very fast.

“The soft landing on the far side of the Moon that they did a few years ago was really impressive and everybody took notice then.”

NASA’s Perseverance Rover will land on the Red Planet on February 18, 2021, as part of the US space agency’s Mars 2020 mission.

- Advertisement -

It is the most advanced probe ever sent to Mars and will help to determine whether the planet was once habitable, before collecting key data to help NASA prepare for future human missions to the planet.

DONT MISS
UK to launch own satellite with Space Command ‘to combat Russia threat [REVEALED]
Coronavirus: Psychological impact of mask-wearing [EXPOSED]
Boris Johnson’s plan to slash your energy bill by £750 [REVEALED]

Joe Biden had plans to make China a partner of NASA (Image: GETTY)

There has been increased interest in returning to the Moon and Mars (Image: GETTY)

Xi Jinping’s nation has also successfully sent its first major interplanetary mission to Mars.

The launch of Tianwen-1, in July, marked the beginning of a seven-month journey through deep space, and once the mission reaches the Red Planet, China could become the second nation ever to land and operate a rover on the Martian surface.

Three spacecraft will also work in tandem to study the geology and learn more about what might be lurking underneath the planet’s surface.

And Professor of Public International Law at the University of Reading, James Green, explained why he believes Mr Trump is key to keeping the wind in the sails of future space plans for NASA.

He told Express.co.uk: “It is true that the US has recently set out a very ambitious agenda for space exploration going well beyond anything that has been suggested since the first Space Race.

“And I think Russia and China are reacting to that on the political level by ramping up their own rhetoric and capabilities.

Perseverance has blasted off to Mars (Image: GETTY)

China has already launched its own mission too (Image: GETTY)

Related articles

“But how far the US position will be maintained beyond Trump’s presidency, I’m not certain.

“I can see this sliding away quite quickly after he’s out of office, because to some extent Trump is the driving force, and Russia is just reacting to that for now.” 

Mr Biden has promised to be “firm on China” if elected in November.

He added last week: “I will be firm on China’s violation of human rights, militarisation in the South China Sea and a whole range of things. 

“Recent analysis points out that China knows I will be straight but they are also worried that I will be tough. 

“I make no excuses for that, none whatsoever.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePrince William's 'crisis' speech: Royal's 'power and energy' in climate change message
Next articleApple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE Review: Better Features, Worse Battery

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Shark attack: Watch the terrifying moment a 'prehistoric' shark lunges for an easy snack

0
In 2010, a team of researchers at the Osprey Reef off the coast of Australia managed to catch one of these beasts on camera. The...
Read more
Science

Volcano warning: Iceland's most active volcano gearing up for an eruption

0
The Grímsvötn volcano in Iceland is known to be the country's most active, which is something as it is a seismological hotspot. The last...
Read more
Science

Viking archaeology news: Temple dedicated to Norse gods Odin and Thor discovered

0
A 1,200-year-old structure in Norway has been discovered where ancient Vikings would have worshipped the Norse gods Odin and Thor. It is the first...
Read more
Science

NASA Finds Billion-Year-Old Sand Dunes Preserved on Mars, And They Look Familiar

0
Carly Cassella Tucked away in a canyon on Mars, scientists have discovered a windswept field of solid sand, which turned to rock roughly a billion...
Read more
Science

Incredible Photo Shows a Rocket Pass in Front of The Moon. Here's How It Was Captured

0
Dave Mosher, Business Insider Minutes before liftoff of a NASA rocket mission on October 2, Steve Rice realized he was in the wrong place for...
Read more
Science

Scarlet fever making a comeback after bacterial MUTATION

0
Scarlet fever killed thousands of people during the 19th century across the world. Children aged between five and 15 are the usually carriers and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrate Pal Katharine McPhee’s Pregnancy News On Double Date Night

Celebrity 0
Julia Teti Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed a night out with Katharine McPhee and David Foster to celebrate the singer’s pregnancy at Lucky’s Steakhouse...
Read more

Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE Review: Better Features, Worse Battery

Tech 0
Adrienne So I should mention I didn’t use the Solo Loop. Apple’s newest accessory is a fastener- and buckle-less silicone handcuff to hold the watch...
Read more

Space Race OVER? Joe Biden’s plan to ‘make China NASA's partner' as US election heats up

Science 0
The US election race is heating up, with the pandemic becoming the main talking point as US President Donald Trump’s personal physician claims he...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: