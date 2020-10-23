Home Science Space travel breakthrough: NASA can send humans to Mars and 'save millions'...
Science

Space travel breakthrough: NASA can send humans to Mars and 'save millions' going nuclear

By

Since the dawn of the Space Age in the late 1950s, spacecraft have relied on chemical propulsion to leave Earth orbit. Iconic rockets like NASA’s Saturn V sent humans to the Moon by burning rocket fuel, to accelerate spacecraft to breakneck speeds. The same, simple technology will power NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS), which will service NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions to the Moon and back.

But heading out farther into the solar system, to worlds like Mars, will require better technology.

Chemical propulsion is too costly and inefficient for longterm missions that will require large amounts of cargo to ship between Earth and Mars.

Because of this, scientists at NASA are exploring ways in which nuclear power and solar propulsion can be implemented into future endeavours.

Former NASA administrator Daniel Goldin has recently mirrored this sentiment when he argued “it’s time to grow up” and go nuclear.

Space travel: Nuclear electric propulsion craft

Space travel: NASA is epxerimenting with nuclear electric propulsion systems (Image: NASA)

Space travel: Electric propulsion spacecraft

Space travel: An artist’s impression of electric propulsion in action (Image: NASA)

NASA has now said: “What if the most powerful propulsion system in NASA’s toolbox produces less than one pound of thrust while reaching speeds of up to 200,000mph?

“What if it costs less, carries more, and uses less fuel? This radical system is in-space electric propulsion.

“It can reduce the amount of fuel, or propellant, needed by up to 90 percent compared to chemical propulsion systems, saving millions in launch costs while providing greater missions flexibility.”

Chemical propulsion uses a mix of rocket fuel and oxidiser to produce thrust.

And although loud and flashy, burning fuel in space is rather inefficient.

But an electric propulsion system that utilises nuclear or solar power can create thrust while removing many of the problems associated with keeping large amounts of fuel onboard a spacecraft.

NASA said: “That power is then converted and used to ionize – or positively charge – inert gas propellants like Xenon and Krypton (no, it’s not from Superman’s home planet).

“A combination of electric and magnetic fields (Hall effect thruster) or an electrostatic (gridded ion) field then accelerates the ions and pushes them out of the thruster driving the spacecraft to tremendous speeds over time.

“And instead of fire, its exhaust is a glowing greenish-blue trail, like something straight out of science fiction.”

NASA SLS fact sheet: Space Launch System

NASA SLS fact sheet: NASA’s Space Launch System will fly astronauts to the Moon (Image: EXPRESS)

Space travel: Electric propulsion spacecraft

Space travel: Electric propulsion engines create blue-green-ish streaks instead of flames (Image: NASA)

Another notable difference is the initial thrust generated by chemical propulsion vs nuclear electric.

Chemical rockets create a powerful kick right from the start that sends rockets flying in one direction at great speeds. This, however, makes it hard for a rocket to slow down or change direction.

Nuclear electric propulsion is much slower right out of the gate, but it can accelerate over lengthy periods of time while still being able to slow down or change direction.

NASA’s Dawn mission to Asteroid Vesta, for example, took five years to reach the Asteroid Belt.

But once it got there, the solar electric spacecraft was able to perform a number of manoeuvres including a 180-degree flip to slow down.

NASA said: “Future Mars transfer vehicles will need around 400kW-2 megawatts of power to successfully ferry our astronauts or cargo to and from the Red Planet.

“We’re still exploring vehicle and propulsion concepts for Mars, including a combination of nuclear electric and chemical propulsion and other emerging options like Nuclear Thermal Propulsion.

“No matter how we get to the Moon and eventually Mars, one thing is for certain… the future of space exploration is exciting, one might even say it’s electrifying.”

