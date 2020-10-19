SpaceX: Elon Musk claims Starship Mars mission has ‘fighting chance’ of flying in 4 YEARS

By

This “window” referred to by the SpaceX head is a launch opportunity arising every 26 months for Mars missions when the planets are particularly close.

However, Mr Musk conceded this timeline for the rocket’s progress “are just guesses, obviously,” and may well change.

He added: “It’s not like I have all these secret dates and I’m just keeping them from people.

The new rocket prototype has so far completed at least two successful 492ft (150m) test hops.

