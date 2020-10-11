SpaceX news: Starlink internet ready for public use after latest launch, Elon Musk says

And although there is a lot of excitement surrounding SpaceX’s proposed mega-constellation of 12,000 satellites, concerns have also been raised by astronomers.

In particular, astronomers and scientists fear the rise of mega-constellations from companies likes SpaceX, OneWeb and Amazon will hinder future observations of the night sky with visible satellite trains as well as radio-based astronomy.

The International Astronomical Union (IAU) said last June: “The International Astronomical Union (IAU) is concerned about these satellite constellations.

“The organisation, in general, embraces the principle of a dark and radio-quiet sky as not only essential to advancing our understanding of the Universe of which we are a part, but also as a resource for all humanity and for the protection of nocturnal wildlife.

