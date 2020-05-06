Home World Spain EXTENDS State of Emergency as death toll rises days after easing...
World

Spain EXTENDS State of Emergency as death toll rises days after easing lockdown

0
Spain EXTENDS State of Emergency as death toll rises days after easing lockdown 1

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said this morning that it would be “an absolute mistake” to lift the March 14th order at this stage, saying: “We need a few more weeks of limitations to guarantee health.” Today’s coronavirus figures show a rise again in the daily number of deaths by  244 to 25,857. Tuesday’s increase was 185. The rebound follows three continuous days of being under 200. There have been 685 new cases, bringing the total to 220,325 but representing a considerable drop on the previous days. In total, 126,002 people have now been cured.

The fourth extension to the State of Emergency will need to be endorsed by Congress but the Spanish Executive says it is essential to “defeat the coronavirus”. However, opposition politicians say they will vote against the move, claiming more than 60 days of a State of Emergency is illegal.

The Prime Minister told them this morning: “We have managed a partial victory against the virus with everyone’s sacrifice. We are not here by chance. Nobody gets it right all the time in such an unprecedented situation. There are no absolutely correct decisions, but lifting the state of alarm now would be an absolute mistake.”

During his speech, Mr. Sánchez announced a public tribute to the victims and that he will decree official mourning when “most of the country is in phase 1 of the de-escalation”.

The majority of Spain is currently in Phase Zero but will jump to Phase One on May 11th if the regions are given the individual go-ahead from the government.

This will allow the partial reopening of the terraces of bars and restaurants but not the interiors, the opening of hotels but not common areas and social meetings between groups of ten people, again with tight restrictions.

The phases will then continue up until the end of June when the Prime Minister expects the “new norm” to have been achieved.

Currrently, all people in Spain have to wear masks when travelling on public transport. Freedom rules have been introduced for all ages but as yet, swimming in the sea is now allowed. Airports and ports have yet to fully open.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFlights: When can the UK fly to the USA?
Next articleSturgeon rebels against London and insists lockdown MUST continue – UK cracks erupt

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Pet tortoises are being eaten alive by hungry rats driven 'crazy' by lockdown

Newslanes - 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Berny Torre) Pet tortoises are being eaten alive by armies of starving rats driven "crazy" as they struggle to find food outside restaurants which...
Read more
World

In California, Windy, Dry Weather Expected To Bring 'Critical' Fire Conditions

Newslanes - 0
Jason SlotkinCalifornia is preparing for windy, dry weather which is expected to cause critical fire conditions this weekend. Twenty-five major fires are burning throughout...
Read more
World

Boris ordered to scrap ‘absurd and indefensible’ £68million foreign aid programme in China

Newslanes - 0
Official Government figures show the UK forked out an astonishing £67.8million on a wide range of schemes in China last year. The vast sum of...
Read more
World

Joe Biden humiliated: US Presidential hopeful suffers embarrassing live autocue blunder

Newslanes - 0
The Democrat nominee for the 2020 US Presidential election appeared to misread the teleprompter during an interview. Mr Biden stated that he got to...
Read more
World

A 'Supreme' Fight For America Begins Now

Newslanes - 0
Domenico MontanaroPresident Trump visits the Supreme Court Thursday to pay respects, as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the top of the...
Read more
World

NASA Astronaut Will Vote From Space

Newslanes - 0
Matthew S. SchwartzNASA astronaut Kate Rubins is seen during Soyuz qualification exams on Wednesday at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center just outside Moscow. Rubins...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Sistine Stallone, 22, Rocks Green Bikini During Beach Outing With Lookalike Mom Jennifer Flavin, 52

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Cassie Gill Sistine Stallone stunned in this emerald colored two-piece while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico with her mom and sisters Sophia & Scarlet!Sistine Stallone, 22,...
Read more

The Best Smart Light Bulbs (2020): Ambient Lighting, Kits, Color, and More

Tech Newslanes - 0
Medea GiordanoIf you're anything like me, you spent your childhood dreaming of lights you could control by clapping. The Clapper's premise was brilliant—no more...
Read more

Parkinson's disease symptoms: The way you speak could signal the brain disease

Lifestyle Newslanes - 0
Neurons in the substantial nigra produce a specific type of neurotransmitter – dopamine – responsible for regulating movement. Without it, symptoms of Parkinson's develop. The...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: