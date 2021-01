By

In their announcement to Facebook, Benidorm Palace wrote: “Dear customers, we are very sorry to have to give this news, because every day more municipalities with mobility restrictions [are announced] and this is added to the forecast of the state of alarm to impose curfew, we are forced to close the doors until the situation is improving. See you soon!!!” [SIC]

In its 30 years of service, the famed party venue has never closed its doors to the public until this year.

Advertisements Owners, Chrissie and Vincente, were first forced to close in March during the initial peak of the pandemic, before reopening again August. In a bid to reignite tourism in Benidorm, mayor Toni Pérez led a meeting between representatives of the tourism industry and Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism, Fernando Valdés Vereslt on Thursday. Advertisements Post Pagination Previous Post Previous

Next Post Next Like it? Share with your friends! 91 13 shares, 91 points

What's Your Reaction? hate 23 hate confused 14 confused fail 7 fail fun 4 fun geeky 2 geeky love 18 love lol 21 lol omg 14 omg win 7 win