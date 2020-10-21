Home Travel Spain warning: Benidorm faces economic ruin due to travel rules - 'we're...
Travel

Spain warning: Benidorm faces economic ruin due to travel rules – 'we're in dire straits'

0

By

Spain and its islands usually draw around 18 million UK visitors each year. However, this year has seen those numbers take a plunge due to the coronavirus pandemic and its disastrous impact on international travel. The lack of UK visitors is also partly down to Britain’s quarantine restrictions.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Spain, the Canary and Balearic Islands were axed from the UK travel corridor list this summer which means anyone returning from those destinations faces 14 days in isolation when they arrive in the UK.

Since the Spain’s removal from the list, the country has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases which has led regions to impose harsher restrictions to halt the spread of the virus.

The country was one of the hardest-hit in Europe earlier in the year which saw the country impose a strict three-month lockdown.

According to the latest figures from European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) as of October 20, Spain is recording 343.1 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.

READ MORE: Cruise news: Britons welcomed on voyages returning to Canary Islands

- Advertisement -

Spain warning: Benidorm faces economic ruin due to travel restrictions – ‘we’re in dire straits’ (Image: GETTY)

Spain holidays: Spain is recording 343.1 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period (Image: GETTY)

The country’s latest case numbers also suggests that they have recorded over one million cases.

This, paired with the UK’s travel restrictions, has caused tourist income to collapse in popular tourist areas such as the Costa Blanca and Valencia.

The regions have seen tourist income collapse by a whopping 70 percent during the first nine months of 2020 due to coronavirus, according to the Olive Press.

- Advertisement -

The regional government estimates that €11.4billion (£10.36billion) has been lost from the region’s economy so far this year.

DON’T MISS
Holidays: Britons ditch Turkey, Spain & Portugal for new favourite [INSIGHT]
Holiday warning: Portugal, Spain, France & Germany new restrictions [UPDATE]
Foreign Office travel advice for Italy, Spain, France, Greece & Cyprus [ANALYSIS]

Related articles

That’s €9.2billion (£8.36billion) just from the Costa Blanca and the Alicante region.

Hotel association Hosbec has also said half the European travel industry “will be bankrupt” by the spring if quarantine rules continue.

They also reportedly said that travel corridors in the region would be a “lifeline”.

They think that travel corridors and a more effective track and trace system would allow for travel regain lost ground.

Hosbec told Olive Press: “We know that tourist activity is viral to the Valencian Community economy, but it is being forced to close while shops, schools and universities remain open.”

One Benidorm resident Paula Martin contacted Euro Weekly News, imploring “friends and neighbours” to visit the town.

- Advertisement -

She told the news site: “Friends of Benidorm, we need your support now.

“Many of you have had wonderful times in Benidorm and now Benidorm needs you to help us recover.

Related articles

Quarantine exemption list (Image: EXPRESS)

“As a town we are in dire straits. Our industry is tourism but without tourists our young people have no work, no hope, no aspirations, no money.”

A bar owner in Benidorm revealed on Twitter that they have been struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They said: “We bobbed along in August with the Spanish holidaying here.

“Yesterday it was horrendous down the street. Just desolate.”

They added: “Benidorm is going to struggle to get out of this mess.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKevin Kiermaier takes Clayton Kershaw deep, cuts Dodgers World Series Game 1 lead to 2-1
Next articleAs Tropical Spots Reopen, Here’s What You Need to Know

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel

As Tropical Spots Reopen, Here’s What You Need to Know

0
ByElaine GlusacWith travel to much of the world from America still shut down, countries in the Caribbean and Latin America are counting on their...
Read more
Travel

Holidays: Entry requirements for Britons jetting off to winter holiday hotspots – list

0
ByYet, as coronavirus rates increase across the nation, many countries around the world are beginning to change their entry requirements for UK visitors. The good...
Read more
Travel

Disneyland and Other California Theme Parks Get Rules for Reopening

0
ByTariro MzezewaCalifornia health officials issued long-awaited guidance for reopening theme parks in the state on Tuesday, setting targets for when attractions like Disneyland Resort,...
Read more
Travel

Prince George once broke royal rule with help from Barack Obama

0
ByThis was not the only time Prince William and Kate made the decision to break royal tradition for their children. According to a long-standing rule,...
Read more
Travel

Flybe to return? Collapsed airline could restart next year in major boost for the industry

0
ByRegional airline Flybe could restart operations next year with a former shareholder buying its remaining assets. The airline collapsed in early March this year...
Read more
Travel

Google Maps: Street View catches children pulling obscene gestures outside school

0
ByHowever, on closer inspection, it becomes clear the two individuals are actually pulling an obscene gesture. In the background, green bushes can be seen along...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

As Tropical Spots Reopen, Here’s What You Need to Know

Travel 0
ByElaine GlusacWith travel to much of the world from America still shut down, countries in the Caribbean and Latin America are counting on their...
Read more

Spain warning: Benidorm faces economic ruin due to travel rules – 'we're in dire straits'

Travel 0
BySpain and its islands usually draw around 18 million UK visitors each year. However, this year has seen those numbers take a plunge due...
Read more

Kevin Kiermaier takes Clayton Kershaw deep, cuts Dodgers World Series Game 1 lead to 2-1

Sports 0
ByVideo Details Oct 20, 2020 at 9:52p ET | MLB | Duration: 0:25Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier launched a solo home run off of...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress