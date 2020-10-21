Spain, the Canary and Balearic Islands were axed from the UK travel corridor list this summer which means anyone returning from those destinations faces 14 days in isolation when they arrive in the UK.

Since the Spain’s removal from the list, the country has experienced a surge in coronavirus cases which has led regions to impose harsher restrictions to halt the spread of the virus.

The country was one of the hardest-hit in Europe earlier in the year which saw the country impose a strict three-month lockdown.

According to the latest figures from European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) as of October 20, Spain is recording 343.1 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period.

