Home Entertainment Spider-Man 3 release date, cast, trailer, plot - all about new MCU...
Entertainment

Spider-Man 3 release date, cast, trailer, plot – all about new MCU movie

0

Who is in the cast of Spider-Man 3?

Tom Holland will return as Peter Parker, hopefully taking on what many are desiring: his role as the leader of The Avengers.

Also returning to the franchise are Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Peter’s friend and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

Extra to this, some familiar faces will make their debut in a Spider-Man movie.

One is Benedict Cumberbatch, who will play Doctor Stephen Strange, his Avengers character who will hopefully team up with his young superhero friend.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBritons waste enough water making tea to fill 28 Olympic swimming pools
Next articleHow to Build a Spacecraft to Save the World

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

The good son

0
ACTOR Atiq Azman is a good son. He is determined to keep his mother happy. Indeed, his mother is his most precious treasure.The 19-year-old...
Read more
Entertainment

Meet your new best friend

0
SUBWAY Malaysia is going all out for the final quarter of 2020 with the launch of its limited-edition Meat Stack sub.Available until Jan 5,...
Read more
Entertainment

Harry Potter theory: The ONLY way to get into Gryffindor is to ask the Sorting Hat

0
At the beginning of every Hogwarts year, the first years are selected into Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. But when Harry Potter had the...
Read more
Entertainment

Rebecca review: Lily James fails to stand out in Netflix's latest horror novel adaptation

0
Rebecca is another filmic adaptation of the 1938 Gothic novel of the same name, written by Dame Daphne du Maurier. This time around, Netflix...
Read more
Entertainment

Brian May feels closest to Freddie Mercury when performing THIS – ‘It's very emotional’

0
May continued: “So I can do anything I want there; loads of my own songs I could play, but the one I always want...
Read more
Entertainment

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PS4 open beta release date, start time, download, schedule

0
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War publisher Activision is getting ready to hold a second beta weekend for PS4 owners. The next Black Ops Cold...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Colin Jost Reveals Details About Wedding To Scarlett Johansson: Michael Che Will ‘Object’

Celebrity 0
Samantha Wilson When Michael Che inevitably ‘makes a scene’ at his wedding, Colin Jost is down for it! The ‘SNL’ star said in a new...
Read more

Prime Day 2020 Is Over: Here Are the 33 Best Remaining Deals

Tech 0
Gear Team Prime Day 2020 is over. We hope you were able to find useful discounts among the laptops, rice cookers, TVs, and other great...
Read more

How to Build a Spacecraft to Save the World

Science 0
Daniel Oberhaus The little we already know about Didymos and Dimorphos is thanks to observations done by ground-based optical and radio telescopes. In fact, the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: