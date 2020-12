By

Dr Samuel Zschokke, a University of Basel conservation biologist said: ”Since in normal gravity, and no matter whether the lights were on or not, spiders consistently built asymmetric webs and consistently faced downwards when sitting on the hub, we conclude that gravity is the most relevant orientation guide for spiders.

“We further conclude that the visual stimulus of the direction of light can serve as an orientation guide in the absence of gravity.

“When gravity is involved, the golden orb spiders will happily build their asymmetrical webs, and sit facing downwards waiting for prey.

“In space, their webs were more symmetrical, however when there was light, the spiders used it as a reference point and built their webs as if the light was the opposite to ‘downwards’.

