Spirit Halloween Rises from the Dead. Again. And Again.

Spirit Halloween is once again open for business. The store known for selling costumes and spooky fall décor at temporary pop-up locations across the United States is making bullish moves in a brutal year for retail.

According to the company, it has opened more than 1,400 storefronts nationwide, more than last year — even as competitors scaled back significantly because of the pandemic. Party City, for example, slashed the number of Halloween City pop-up stores it is opening this fall by 91 percent.

It is almost comforting to see this chain, which is masterful at popping up in recently shuttered storefronts, reappear like clockwork this year, a reminder of seasonal change and the grim reaper of American opportunism, when so many other routines have been disrupted.

At one Spirit location, in the husk of a defunct supermarket at an outdoor mall in Richmond, Va., nothing appeared different from previous years, aside from a small sanitizer dispenser near the entrance, decorated with skeletal hands.