Sports to Watch This Week

The N.B.A. and W.N.B.A. titles were claimed, the N.H.L.’s Stanley Cup won and the French Open champions crowned — all in the last three weeks. But there’s still a lot for sports fans to look forward to. Here, some of the biggest events of the next week.

Football

In Week 6 of the N.F.L. season, the Cleveland Browns test their fierce rivalry with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. E.T. Sunday, Oct. 18, on CBS; they are followed by Aaron Rodgers’s Green Bay Packers at Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. on Fox; and the N.F.C. West showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at 8:20 p.m. on NBC. On Monday, the reigning Super Bowl champion, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the Buffalo Bills at 5 p.m. on Fox and the NFL Network. Both teams are coming off their first losses of the season.

After a lot of back and forth, the Power Five conferences — the Big Ten , Pac-12, Southeastern, Atlantic Coast and Big 12 — decided to bring college football back this fall (other sports, not so much). But recent outbreaks have postponed several games, including Louisiana State at Florida, Oklahoma State at Baylor and Vanderbilt at Missouri.

One of the biggest games will have Coach Nick Saban’s Alabama team facing off against Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on CBS on Saturday, while Notre Dame takes on Pitt on ABC at the same time. Auburn battles Mississippi on the SEC Network at noon, while Syracuse squares off against Clemson on ESPN also at noon.