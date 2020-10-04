Home Celebrity Stacey Solomon addresses 'naked' video of Joe Swash during getaway 'Forgot his...
Celebrity

Stacey Solomon addresses 'naked' video of Joe Swash during getaway 'Forgot his pants'

0

Stacey could be heard laughing as she filmed her beau’s antics from a distance in the dark and admitted he could easily be mistaken as being naked.

But, clarifying he wasn’t, she wrote: “He actually looks naked… I can’t stop laughing he looks like the little naked man from Lord of the Rings [crying with laughter emoji].

“He has pants on (forgot his trunks AGAIN) and he looks naked.”

She also added: “What on earth.”

READ MORE: Coleen Nolan: Loose Women star opens up after doctor’s visit

Following this, Stacey shared a video of Joe giggling as he presented her with a hot chocolate.

She wrote: “They’re in [bed] and Joe’s has a glass of wine. I love glass of wine Joe.

“He never drinks so it cracks me up so much. He’s made me a birthday hot chocolate an hour too early.

“I don’t drink at all, I just don’t like the taste to be honest and I can’t bare a hangover with three kid, so I am thoroughly enjoying, ‘One wine Joe’.”

- Advertisement -

Stacey also revealed she had brought a box of crafts along with her to keep her occupied.

“I’ve found myself with a moment, so I’m going to enjoy my crafts,” she admitted while going through her box.

She then informed fans she had plans to jazz up her table lights, but joked she wasn’t proud of the result.

For her 31st birthday, Joe surprised Stacey by decorating their £45K campervan with flowers, plants and a unicorn pumpkin.

She wrote: “Off on a birthday adventure for the weekend,” followed by a heart and crying emoji.

“Joe decorated the van [crying emoji] I’m pretty sure this is your doing though @poppybelleflorals because these look exactly like our summer door flowers we took down the other day.”

The former X Factor star went on to reveal that her dog Theo has joined them on the trip, despite the pooch’s travel sickness as she didn’t want to spend her birthday without her.

Stacey has also been joined by her sister, dad and mum.

Source:Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDo you have coronavirus? Research may have identified the most reliable symptom
Next articleHow to Make a D.I.Y. Flibber

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Barack Obama Wishes 'Love of My Life' Michelle a Happy 28th Anniversary

Newslanes - 0
Nicholas Hautman When Michelle Obama met Barack Obama in 1989 at the Chicago law firm where they both worked, it was not exactly love at...
Read more
Celebrity

Phil Vickery 'has chemistry' with farmer he met on This Morning after Fern Britton split

Newslanes - 0
A source told The Sun: “Phil and Alison became good mates. They have very natural chemistry. A few people have been gossiping.” The pair have...
Read more
Celebrity

Britney Spears’ Romantic History: From Justin Timberlake To Sam Asghari & Everyone In Between

Newslanes - 0
Alyssa Norwin After two marriages and a number of high-profile relationships, Britney Spears’ love life has created major buzz over the years.Britney Spears has been...
Read more
Celebrity

Chelsea Clinton Says She No Longer Speaks to One-Time Friend Ivanka Trump: 'I Have No Interest'

Newslanes - 0
Chelsea Clinton No Longer Speaks to Ivanka Trump | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageChelsea Clinton Says She No Longer Speaks...
Read more
Celebrity

Chrissy Metz and New Boyfriend Bradley Collins Go Instagram Official

Newslanes - 0
Kathy Campbell Head over heels! This Is Us star Chrissy Metz went Instagram official on Saturday, October 3, with her new boyfriend, Bradley Collins, and...
Read more
Celebrity

Penny Lancaster issues warning to Rod Stewart amid 'meltdown' during health struggles

Newslanes - 0
Loose Women star Penny Lancaster, 49, has candidly opened up about her menopause process and how it has affected her life at home. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

How to Make a D.I.Y. Flibber

Fashion Newslanes - 0
Catherine HongYou are forgiven if you draw a complete blank on seeing the word “flibber.” Constructed out of newspaper and resembling a crazy cross...
Read more

Stacey Solomon addresses 'naked' video of Joe Swash during getaway 'Forgot his pants'

Celebrity Newslanes - 0
Stacey could be heard laughing as she filmed her beau’s antics from a distance in the dark and admitted he could easily be mistaken...
Read more

Do you have coronavirus? Research may have identified the most reliable symptom

Health Newslanes - 0
Amid all this uncertainty and escalation, spotting the telltale signs of COVID-19 - the disease spawned from SARS-CoV- 2 - is more important than...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: