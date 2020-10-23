Home Celebrity Stacey Solomon asks fans for help as she details awkward wardrobe issue...
Celebrity

Stacey Solomon asks fans for help as she details awkward wardrobe issue 'What do you do?'

0

By

Stacey first gave her fans a sneak peek of her light purple dress with shoes to match as she captioned the post: “Welcome to wide feet problems with me and my creepy toes,” which was followed by a laughing face emoji.

The presenter went on to tell her 3.8 million followers: “I have size 4 feet but they’re so wide they don’t fit into any blimming shoes!”

Stacey said she can never find any shoes that will fit her size four feet which aren’t flip flops, slippers or trainers.

She then asked her followers: “Does anyone else have wide feet?

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon opens up about dealing with ‘mean’ comments

Stacey responded to their question by referring to the 2001 film Shallow Hal, starring Jack Black and Gwyneth Paltrow.

In the film, Jack’s character Hal is hypnotised to only see people’s inner beauty.

“I live my life inside my head like Shallow Hal where I just think everything is great,” she shared.

- Advertisement -

“And I see all horrible stuff and sometimes it does get to me, but most of the time I honestly just think ‘Are you talking about me? You can’t be, I’m great.’”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNASA satellite images reveal 'scars' left by California wildfires
Next article'Rebecca' and 'Killing Eve' Were Filmed at These Manor Houses. Visit Virtually.

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Defend Their Long-Distance Marriage

0
ByJohnni Macke Making it work! Rachel Lindsay and her husband Bryan Abasolo’s bicoastal relationship might not be traditional, but they’re OK with that.The former Bachelorette,...
Read more
Celebrity

'Breakup recovery' program founder praises Ant Anstead for 'grace' amid divorce from Christina Anstead

0
ByInside the breakup recovery course that Ant Anstead is taking amid divorce from Christina Anstead. (Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)The man who created the breakup...
Read more
Celebrity

Queen's Brian May hails 'incredible' wife Anita for saving his life- 'Forever in her debt'

0
ByShortly after lockdown, which brought Queen’s sell-out international tour to a juddering halt just before the European leg, May suffered a heart attack from...
Read more
Celebrity

7 Trendy Stocking Stuffers Under $25 on Amazon

0
ByBernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Little stocking stuffers just may be our...
Read more
Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian Claps Back At ‘Distracting’ Scott Disick After He Barges Into ‘Health’ Interview

0
ByEmily Selleck A behind the scenes video from Kourtney’s interview with Health Magazine showed her ex Scott Disick awkwardly interrupting mid-conversation.Scott Disick, 37, has barged...
Read more
Celebrity

Richard Hammond forced to sell Ferrari to pay rent on family home 'I had no choice'

0
ByTV presenter Richard Hammond, 50, who presents The Grand Tour with Jeremy Clarkson, 60 and James May, 57, had to "give away" his beloved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Defend Their Long-Distance Marriage

Celebrity 0
ByJohnni Macke Making it work! Rachel Lindsay and her husband Bryan Abasolo’s bicoastal relationship might not be traditional, but they’re OK with that.The former Bachelorette,...
Read more

Covid in Scotland: Sturgeon to set out five-tier alert system

U.K. 0
ByMs Sturgeon said: "When England published their the chief medical officer in England at the time said he thought the top level was...
Read more

Here's a first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie

Gaming 0
ByAs hard as it is to believe, the long-in-the-works Uncharted movie is, after almost a decade in pre-production and seven directors later, finally go;...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress