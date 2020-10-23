Stacey Solomon asks fans for help as she details awkward wardrobe issue 'What do you do?'

By

Stacey first gave her fans a sneak peek of her light purple dress with shoes to match as she captioned the post: “Welcome to wide feet problems with me and my creepy toes,” which was followed by a laughing face emoji.

The presenter went on to tell her 3.8 million followers: “I have size 4 feet but they’re so wide they don’t fit into any blimming shoes!”

Stacey said she can never find any shoes that will fit her size four feet which aren’t flip flops, slippers or trainers.

She then asked her followers: “Does anyone else have wide feet?

READ MORE: Stacey Solomon opens up about dealing with ‘mean’ comments