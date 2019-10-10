There will be a major disturbance in the Force if everything does not arrive this month. Dedicated fans know the Star Wars franchise follows predictable patterns. The big push for Episode 9 will also, fittingly, have a very special link to everyone’s princess, Carrie Fisher. US fan sites are confident they know what day and what time the main trailer will finally arrive.

Many had hoped the trailer would drop on October 14. Star Wars favours Mondays, particularly because it means the trailer can be run during the half-time break for Monday-night Football. It is the perfect cross-generational viewership, likely to involve more than one person gathered around each screen, whether at home or in bars. The Force Awakens and Last Jedi both released their main trailers mid-October in 215 and 2017. There is a particularly wonderful reason why this year it looks set to fall on October 21.

Carrie Fisher was born on October 21, 1956. She would have been 64 this year. What better way to honour her than by launching the final main trailer for her final appearance in a galaxy far, far away? StarWarsNewsNet reported: “The trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is scheduled to debut on Monday, October 21, during half time of Monday Night Football on ESPN. “This comes from our friends Alex and Steve at Black Series Rebels, who have it on good authority and have been correct about substantial things before. We have a very good reason to trust their claim.” So, what time should fans tune in? And when do tickets go on sale?