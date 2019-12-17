Star Wars Battlefront 2 update time revealed with Rise of Skywalker patch notes news

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is getting a massive update on PS4, Xbox One and PC today. Not only can fans expect a number of new bugfixes to be deployed but EA is also launching some very special content today, December 17. As revealed earlier this week, we now know that this Battlefront 2 update will include maps and characters tied directly to the Rise of Skywalker film. It will provide an early taste of action before the blockbuster film hits cinemas this week, with an official Battlefront 2 update time also confirmed.
Some of this new content won’t be available to play until after Rise of Skywalker has hit cinemas, meaning a short wait until December 20.
But some of the other exciting stuff will be playable and is set to refresh Star Wars Battlefront 2 in a big way.
A new Jungle map tied directly to the film will be playable later this week, with the new Sith Troopers also making an appearance after the update.
“This merciless trooper excels in speed and advanced weaponry to hunt down and destroy anyone that stands in their way. Activating the Combat Rush ability will boost the sprint speed of the Sith Trooper. Defeat enemies while it’s enabled to trigger health regeneration and extend the time of Combat Rush.”
Another new Reinforcement will be the Ovissian Gunner, which use a modified rotary cannon to combat enemies threatening Resistance allies.
“A fearsome sight in combat, and even more so when she activates her Charge ability, as she charges forth and slams into her enemies to knock them down. When she’s not on the offensive she has the ability to activate Defensive Stance, which instantly cools her Modified Z-6B Rotary Cannon and any damage dealt replenishes health for both herself and any nearby allies.”
Meanwhile, First Order Jet Troopers look set to offer some nasty air support, while the Caphex Spy specialises in hand-to-hand combat and a cunning use of gadgetry.
STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT 2 UPDATE TIME
EA has confirmed that December 17 will see the new Rise of Skywalker Star Wars Battlefront 2 update go live on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
And we also know exactly what time this new download from EA will start dropping on each platform.
Like in the past, today’s Star Wars update will arrive at different times, depending on which platform you use.
The game will be updated first on Xbox One, followed by PS4 and then finally rolling out on PC.
This information has been provided days in advance so there is always a chance of last-minute changes.
Star Wars Battlefront 2 update times are as follows:
- 14:00 UTC Xbox One Update
- 15:00 UTC PS4 Update
- 16:00 UTC PC Update
For more information on the new map and other changes, you can find patch notes highlights below:
NEW PLANET
“While we don’t want to spoil anything and name this planet, you might have caught glimpses of this new location in some of the trailers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and it’s a planet we’re incredibly excited to be bringing to Star Wars Battlefront II. Bringing a brand new planet to the game is always a great feeling, but the addition of one that gets its debut within Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is even better.
“You’ll have plenty of cover in the form of thick vegetation, while caves offer the opportunity for some great close combat gameplay.
“This jungle planet will arrive in Co-Op and Heroes Vs Villains in this update and will join, alongside other New Trilogy planets, both Instant Action and Capital Supremacy in January 2020. While the update will arrive tomorrow (Dec 17), our new planet won’t join our map rotations until a few days later on Dec 20.”