Star Wars Battlefront 2 update time revealed with Rise of Skywalker patch notes news

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is getting a massive update on PS4, Xbox One and PC today. Not only can fans expect a number of new bugfixes to be deployed but EA is also launching some very special content today, December 17. As revealed earlier this week, we now know that this Battlefront 2 update will include maps and characters tied directly to the Rise of Skywalker film. It will provide an early taste of action before the blockbuster film hits cinemas this week, with an official Battlefront 2 update time also confirmed.

Some of this new content won’t be available to play until after Rise of Skywalker has hit cinemas, meaning a short wait until December 20.

But some of the other exciting stuff will be playable and is set to refresh Star Wars Battlefront 2 in a big way.

A new Jungle map tied directly to the film will be playable later this week, with the new Sith Troopers also making an appearance after the update.

“This merciless trooper excels in speed and advanced weaponry to hunt down and destroy anyone that stands in their way. Activating the Combat Rush ability will boost the sprint speed of the Sith Trooper. Defeat enemies while it’s enabled to trigger health regeneration and extend the time of Combat Rush.”

Another new Reinforcement will be the Ovissian Gunner, which use a modified rotary cannon to combat enemies threatening Resistance allies.

“A fearsome sight in combat, and even more so when she activates her Charge ability, as she charges forth and slams into her enemies to knock them down. When she’s not on the offensive she has the ability to activate Defensive Stance, which instantly cools her Modified Z-6B Rotary Cannon and any damage dealt replenishes health for both herself and any nearby allies.”

Meanwhile, First Order Jet Troopers look set to offer some nasty air support, while the Caphex Spy specialises in hand-to-hand combat and a cunning use of gadgetry.