Star Wars Rise of Skywalker streaming: Can I watch FULL movie online? Is it legal?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has left fans and critics raving after it premiered in the USA. It will be arriving in UK cinemas in the very near future, but some fans may prefer to see the movie at home. Will those who want a galactic Netflix night in be able to stream Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at home?

Can you download the full film of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

Any website claiming to have the film for streaming or download is illegal.

The Digital Economy Act 2017 means people could now face ten-year prison sentences for illegally streaming copyrighted content.

To be sure you’re not watching copyrighted material, you should go direct to companies such as Netflix or Amazon Prime, according to FACT (Federation Against Copyright Theft).

As the film has not entered cinemas, it will not be available to download or stream online.

However, while some films are released simultaneously online while they are in the cinemas, this will not be the case with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The recent release of Disney+, the new streaming service for Disney content, will also feature content from Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic.

However, the movie will not be released simultaneously on Disney+ and in cinemas, and it will only be on in cinemas for the foreseeable future.

With the special effects expected in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, including the return of the Death Star if the trailer is anything to go by, fans will want to see this on the biggest screen possible with the loudest sound effects they can fathom.

For those who would prefer to watch the film at home, there may be quite a wait before it comes out on DVD and digital download.

This process is usually around six months, however with Star Wars likely to occupy the cinema for a month at least, it may be fans won’t get to take this home until the summer.

When is Star Wars: The Rise of Skwalker out in cinemas?

Fans will not have long to wait until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out in cinemas.

The movie will be released on December 19 in the UK, after it receives its European premiere in London on December 18.

Star Wars has already premiered in the USA, with fans and critics alike sharing their excitement on social media.

A huge number of fans have shared their love for the story, saying it has “fan service” in paying tribute to Star Wars moments which fans will love.

With that being said, some critics and fans have found certain elements “disappointing,” however this will likely not be revealed until after the movie comes out in cinemas.

At present, little is known about the plot of the movie and very few details have been revealed by the actors in their press interviews, as well as critics and fans keeping schtum about plot details until after the movie opens.

One thing fans know is there will be some returning characters – including Ian McDiarmid’s Emperor Palpatine and Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker – but otherwise fans will just have to wait to see their favourite franchise come to the big screen.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in cinemas on December 19

