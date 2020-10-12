Star Wars Squadrons PS4 and PSVR REVIEW: Is the Force asleep or has it awoken?

It’s fair to say that EA’s handling of the Star Wars license has been less than stellar, or at least it had been until last year‘s Jedi Fallen Order gave fans a new hope.

Here was a proper single-player adventure game without all the money grabbing pay-to-win malarkey that had plagued previous releases like Battlefront 2.

Star Wars Squadrons builds on the goodwill afforded by Jedi Fallen Order, delivering a fresh take on the space battle genre popularised by the likes of Rogue Squadron.

Unlike these classic arcade-style flight games, however, Star Wars Squadrons plays things a little straighter. It’s by no means a full-blown space flight simulation, but there’s definitely more to it than meets the eye.

The action takes place in the first-person perspective, giving players an immersive view of the game’s highly detailed cockpits and everything found within.

And it’s not all for show, because understanding all of the buttons, dials and displays will help you master the game’s combat and your ship’s manoeuvrability.

Similar to games like Star Trek Bridge Crew and FTL, you’ll need to distribute your ship’s power to where it’s needed most.