Star Wars Squadrons release time: Great news for PS4, Xbox One and PC gamers

Early review scores look positive for Star Wars Squadrons, which has a release date set for Friday, October 2, 2020. The latest Star Wars game from EA may not be launching against a raft of AAA titles this week but there’s certainly a lot of different games being planned for the coming weeks. But it’s hard to find much on the list that fits the niche of Star Wars Squadrons, so we expect there will be a lot of interest in finding out when the new space game takes flight.

WHEN STAR WARS SQUADRONS COMING OUT ON PS4, XBOX ONE AND PC?

Developers EA Motive has confirmed that Star Wars: Squadrons has a release date set for Friday, October 2, 2020.

The game has been building hype as one of the more unique launches from EA this year and that’s without mentioning the Virtual Reality support that’s included.

Squadrons will be available to download and play in the next 24-hours across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

And the development team have provided further guidance on when to expect things to kick off in your regions.

The good news is that Squadrons has a unified release planned, meaning everyone can start playing on the same day.

The only downside is that some might have to wait a little longer than others, depending on their platform choice.