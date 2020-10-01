Star Wars Squadrons release time: Great news for PS4, Xbox One and PC gamers

Home Gaming Star Wars Squadrons release time: Great news for PS4, Xbox One and...
Early review scores look positive for Star Wars Squadrons, which has a release date set for Friday, October 2, 2020. The latest Star Wars game from EA may not be launching against a raft of AAA titles this week but there’s certainly a lot of different games being planned for the coming weeks. But it’s hard to find much on the list that fits the niche of Star Wars Squadrons, so we expect there will be a lot of interest in finding out when the new space game takes flight.

WHEN STAR WARS SQUADRONS COMING OUT ON PS4, XBOX ONE AND PC?

Developers EA Motive has confirmed that Star Wars: Squadrons has a release date set for Friday, October 2, 2020.

The game has been building hype as one of the more unique launches from EA this year and that’s without mentioning the Virtual Reality support that’s included.

Squadrons will be available to download and play in the next 24-hours across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

And the development team have provided further guidance on when to expect things to kick off in your regions.

The good news is that Squadrons has a unified release planned, meaning everyone can start playing on the same day.

The only downside is that some might have to wait a little longer than others, depending on their platform choice.

According to EA Motive, the Star Wars Squadrons release time has been set for midnight 0:00 am local time on PS4 and Xbox One.

For those on the PC platform, Squadrons will be playable from midnight UTC time, which could mean waiting until 1 am BST in the UK.

For gamers in the United States, Squadrons could become playable by around 5pm PDT, with an EA community support team member confirming:

“Pilots! A lot of the community has been asking about specific launch times for #StarWarsSquadrons.

“If you’re playing on Steam or Epic, you will be able to access the game globally at midnight UTC. Every other platform gets access at midnight based on your respective region.”

Star Wars Squadrons isn’t only a single-player affair, with options available to group up and cause some real interstellar trouble.

Details on how to play together and using cross-play can be found below:

HOW TO FORM A GROUP

One way to play together is to invite your friends to a group from the main menu. Press Tab / Select / Touchpad to open the Social Menu; this will bring up a list of your first-party friends, as well your EA cross-play friends. Scroll to the friends you’d like to invite, select them and choose “Invite”. They’ll receive an invitation, and once they accept you’ll see them added to your party. Once everyone’s together, the party leader (you) can open the Multiplayer menu and choose a gamemode, and the party will matchmake into a game together.

HOW TO JOIN A GAME IN PROGRESS

If one of your friends is in an unranked game (Dogfight or Fleet Battles vs AI) and has an empty slot on their team, you can join them directly from the Social Menu. From the Social Menu, scroll to the friend you’d like to join, and choose “Join Game”. Similarly, if you’re in an unranked game with an empty space on your team, you can invite a friend to fill it. From the Loadout screen, scroll to an empty space and select it to open the Social Menu and invite them.

HOW TO ADD CROSS-PLAY FRIENDS

In addition to friends on your current platform, you can add players on other platforms to your EA cross-play friends list. This way, you can invite them and play together even if you are on different platforms! There are two ways to send them a friend request. If you meet a player in-game and would like to add them, select their name in the Scoreboard, select “View Game Profile”, and select “Add to EA Friends”. They will receive a friend request and can accept it from the Social Menu (under “Invitations” and “Pending Friend Requests”).

Source:Daily Express :: Gaming Feed

